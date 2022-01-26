IT Auditor

Job Description:

The candidate will be responsible for the IT audit function, responsibilities will include:

Advancing data analytics

Conversion of data into insights

Analyse large data sets using ACL

Minimum Requirements:

Completed relevant degree.

Completed CISA certification is advantageous.

Minimum 2 years experience.

SAP experience is essential.

ACL/ SQL scripting experience is essential

Apply now!

Disclaimer

Thank you for submitting your CV. We will assess your suitability for the existing vacancies and retain your CV in our database in accordance with the Protection of Personal Information Policy. We will contact you should your CV be suitable for any available positions. You have the right to Opt-Out of electronic communications from us at any time and you also have the right to request us to delete your information by sending a request to [Email Address Removed]. If you do not wish us to retain your details, please advise us and your details will be deleted from our records.

Learn more/Apply for this position