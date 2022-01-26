Java / Android Developer

What’s needed :

Essential : Java and Android

Advantageous : C#, Xamarin (Androidand iOS), RESTful API experience, AWS Cloud Tech exp, Java, PostgreSQL, Containerisation (e.g. Docker, Fargate), JavaScript

Your previous 5 years + experience in the above mentioned technologies in production environments will secure our intererst.

Please note :

You must be based in South Africa

You should be a SA citizen or have a valid work permit

ITC and criminal clear

For more information and to apply for this role please send your updated CV and Skills Matrix to [Email Address Removed]

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical

pension and bonus and FULLY REMOTE

Learn more/Apply for this position