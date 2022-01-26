Java / Android Developer

What’s needed :
Essential : Java and Android
Advantageous : C#, Xamarin (Androidand iOS), RESTful API experience, AWS Cloud Tech exp, Java, PostgreSQL, Containerisation (e.g. Docker, Fargate), JavaScript
Your previous 5 years + experience in the above mentioned technologies in production environments will secure our intererst.
Please note :
- You must be based in South Africa
- You should be a SA citizen or have a valid work permit
- ITC and criminal clear
For more information and to apply for this role please send your updated CV and Skills Matrix to [Email Address Removed]
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical
- pension and bonus and FULLY REMOTE