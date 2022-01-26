Junior Project Manager at Private

Responsible for documentation and administrative support to the project office and assigned project execution team. To design and re-engineer solutions related to warehousing and transportation whilst considering the financial, operational, system and resources impact.
Define level of detail focusing on each project
Ensure project covers all aspects such as: Objectives, scope, risk, constraints, organization, staffingand Timelines
Set up initial project budget and gets approval of Project Charter
Customisation of processes and procedures
Manage Change control
Desired Skills:
- Project Management
- Employee Management
- Risk and Compliance
- Health and Safety
- Project Management Processes
- Software Project Management
- Warehouse Implementation
- Software Development
- IT Infrastructure
- Strong planning skills
- Distribution knowledge
- Warehouse Management
- Agile
- INFOR
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma