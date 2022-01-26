Mid-level Java Developer (JavaScript/Angular)

What you will be doing:

Adapts structured coding styles for easy review, testing, and maintainability of the code

Integrate the developed functionality and/or component into a fully functional system

Ensure unit and integration level verification plan are in place and adheres to a great quality of code at all time

Actively participate in troubleshooting, debugging and updating current live system

Verify user feedback in making system more stable and easier continuous improvement

Utilise trends and metrics to develop, optimise, and implement solutions that address key business challenges and drive business objectives.

Keep abreast of industry trends and best practice to optimise service offering, ensure compliance, and mitigate risk.

What we are looking for:

Completed IT / BSc degree or any other related

Java / JavaScript Certificates

Previous experience working within a Financial/ Investment industry.

At least 4+ years of JavaScript & Java experience with sound technical proficiency in the following:

AWS

Docker

Micro-services

Spring & Spring-Boot experience

Web technologies including HTML, CSS, JavaScript & HTTP/HTTPS request-response protocol

Implementing both front-end and back-end

AngularJS and Angular.io

Node js, Express & Swagger/OpenAPI Specification

MEAN stack (mongo, expressjs, angular, nodejs)

Document-based NoSQL database (MongoDB, CouchDB, DynamoDB etc.)

Relational databases and SQL (PostgreSQL, DB2, Oracle, etc.)

Linux distro (Ubuntu, Debian, Fedora, etc…)

JMS and Messaging technologies

XML and Related technologies

Web services

Gradle

GIT

Unit Testing JUnit/Mockito

Security principles

Test automation

DevOps experience

Ability to read UML and participate in design session

Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

Please note that most of our positions are remote however candidates should be residing within the traveling distance as circumstance of the opportunity can change.

