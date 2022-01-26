Network Security Engineer at Headhunters

Jan 26, 2022

Our client based in Port Elizabeth is looking for an experienced Network Security Engineer.

Qualification Requirements:

  • Relevant IT Diploma or Degree
  • Minimum of 5 years experience within a senior (L3) networking or Cyber Security environmentteam.
  • Minimum of 15 years relevant IT experience
  • ISO27001 knowledge or training would be an advantage
  • Advanced Networking or Security accreditations

Responsibilities:

  • Planning, implementing, managing, monitoring, and upgrading security measures for the protection of customer’s data, systems, and networks.
  • Troubleshooting security and network problems.
  • Responding to all system and/or network security breaches.
  • Ensuring that customer data and infrastructure is protected by enabling the appropriate security controls.
  • Analyse and maintain security policies.
  • Participating in the change management process.
  • Testing and identifying network and system vulnerabilities.
  • Regular interaction with internal teams, clients and management.
  • Reporting on and documenting various security concerns & recommendations.
  • Analyse and recommend products and solutions to enhance security measures.

Please consider your application unsuccessful if you have not heard back from us within 2 weeks.

