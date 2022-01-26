Scrum Master (Senior)

The Role: Essential function:
- To support the management and fulfilment of Chemicals SA demand by enabling the respective IM delivery teams through the provision of Scrum Master capabilities i.e. running of scrum ceremonies, managing the scrum board, backlog, supporting the team by setting up and enabling facilitating stakeholder engagements, removing impediments, enabling and targeting the team??s delivery within time, scope and budget, reporting etc.
Skills and Experience: Qualifiations:
- Scrum Master Certification
- Relevant Tertiary Degree / Diploma (IT / Project Managment)
Key Accountabilities:
- Support the team to achieve the program deliverables.
- Support the team to achieve the transition deliverables (i.e. handover and knowledge transfer sessions) as set out in the transition plan.
- Capacity permitting the Scrum Master may also support the broader IM Chemicals SA team with the establishment of scrum rhythms, ceremonies and practices to improve and support IM delivery, working closely with the IM Product Managers and supporting teams.
Personality and Attributes:
- Self-motivated
- Ability to lead a project(s)
- Good work ethics
- Excellent communication skills