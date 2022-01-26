Scrum Master (Senior) at Parvana Recruitment

Jan 26, 2022

Responsibilities:

  • Previous experience / understanding of infrastructure work – servers, storage and networking is essential – no need for deep tech skills
  • Using Kanban principles to guide and focus the ops teams on achieving deliverables.
  • Ability to coach multiple teams to reach their highest potential and deadlines.
  • Participating in Agile Ceremonies, ensuring Agile processes are followed, provide feedback to delivery teams and focus the teams on agreed sprint goals.
  • Set up new Agile projects in the tools of choice (Kanbanize).
  • High velocity communicator making sure that all information regarding changes in scope, delays and other issues are communicated to key stakeholders.
  • Driving improvements that are generated by Agile retrospectives.
  • Building a trusting and safe environment where problems can be raised without fear of blame and problem solving.
  • Facilitating discussion, decision making and conflict resolution.
  • Providing the team with support and guidance to be self-organised.
  • Developing self and supporting others’ development to achieve full potential.
  • Facilitating getting the work done without coercion, assigning or dictating the work.
  • Shielding the team from external interference and removing impediments.
  • Organizing and executing software team training, mentoring and Agile Sprint ceremonies.
  • Collaborate with all stakeholders.

Qualifications:

  • Degree / Qualification is recommended.
  • Scrum certification is beneficial.

Skills / Experience:

  • Minimum 3 years Scrum Master experience.
  • Lead multiple Agile teams on Agile methodologies with knowledge of embedded SDLC processes.
  • Previous experience / understanding of infrastructure work – servers, storage and networking.
  • Knowledge of Agile tools, such as the Atlassian tools.
  • Knowledge of Agile methodology and frameworks like Scrum and Kanban.
  • Strong knowledge of Scrum theory, rules and practices.
  • Good coaching skills.
  • Ability to coach teams from a traditional methodology into the use of Agile.
  • Demonstrates strong accountability.
  • Good skills and knowledge of servant leadership, facilitation, conflict resolution, continual improvement, empowerment and increasing transparency.
  • Applicable knowledge of the technologies used by the team.
  • Basic knowledge of software development processes and procedures to understand the team needs.
  • Requires excellent oral and written communication skills.

Desired Skills:

  • Scrum Master
  • Infrastructure
  • Agile

Learn more/Apply for this position