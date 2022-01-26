Senior Data Analyst
- + 5 years experience in Quantitative and Qualitative analysis techniques (quantitative analysis or modelling experience)
- Needs to be competent in SAS (SAS Base and Advanced), SQL and VBA.
- Programming and Code optimization experience is a requirement.
- Role will entail data mining, scrubbing, cleaning, mapping and analysis using SAS, SQL, VBA
- Data sources testing for technical accuracy against a specification
- Performance criteria absorption in a defined production environment for model execution
- Knowledge and experience of project management frameworks, tools & techniques. Fluent in agile methodology.
- Ability to deal with complex stakeholders across all levels in SA and Africa.
- Risk and regulatory banking experience