Senior Data Analyst

Jan 26, 2022

  • + 5 years experience in Quantitative and Qualitative analysis techniques (quantitative analysis or modelling experience)
  • Needs to be competent in SAS (SAS Base and Advanced), SQL and VBA.
  • Programming and Code optimization experience is a requirement.
  • Role will entail data mining, scrubbing, cleaning, mapping and analysis using SAS, SQL, VBA
  • Data sources testing for technical accuracy against a specification
  • Performance criteria absorption in a defined production environment for model execution
  • Knowledge and experience of project management frameworks, tools & techniques. Fluent in agile methodology.
  • Ability to deal with complex stakeholders across all levels in SA and Africa.
  • Risk and regulatory banking experience

