Senior Full Stack Developer – Remote – R1.08m PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Join one of the best groups in the financial services industry and be part of a fun and dynamic group of developers known for being very innovative in the Microsoft space.

You will need to have a minimum of 10+ years’ work experience coding using C# and hold a BSc degree or any IT related qualification. You will be reviewing and advising any modifications and enhancements to the company’s cloud platform and oversee architectural decisions to align with the best practices in cloud computing architecture.

You would also need to have at least 3 years of Azure web development with Azure administration experience and show good understanding of the modern Azure-serverless architecture.

Requirements:

BSc Computer science

Candidates are required to have 10 years’ experience in C#

Senior Full Stack Developer – .Net Core with Azure

.Net Core

Azure Web Development

Azure Admin

Azure DevOps

Visual Studio

Visual Code

.Net

SQL Server

React

Angular

HTML

JavaScript

TypeScript

CSS

JSON

XML

XSLT

Agile

Reference Number for this position is FM52461 which is a Remote position offering a cost to company salary of [URL Removed] PA negotiable on experience and ability.

