Senior Java Developer

Our client, a global company operates in Europe, Asia, Africa, and America and with 18+ years’ experience across the Banking, Mining, Industrial and Telecommunication sectors.

We’re looking for a dynamic, energetic, innovative, strategic, and self-motivated individual who has a solid work ethic, is able to work under deadline and engage and collaborate with team members/management.

Requirements and Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science/Engineering/ Mathematics/related field essential

Very strong and proven Java / Other Back-End programming experience (minimum 5 years).This is non-negotiable.

Ability to prioritize projects and deliverables

Ability to work effectively with senior management

Ability to see and present “the big picture” and offer solutions to make it better

Ability to influence others to achieve results, consultative skills

Ability to understand the SDLC model

Front-end development skills advantageous but not essential

CI/CD pipeline experience (3 years)

Salesforce experience ideal, but can pick up

Postman experience preferred

Software design patterns (3 years)

Development and integration of RESTful Micro-services (3 years)

Relational databases (3 years)

SQL language (3 years)

Great interpersonal and communication skills

Responsibilities

Translate user stories into technical implementation together with the development team, adhering to architectural best practices such as SOLID principles so that the resulting code is readable and maintainable, and the software is reliable.

Take part in maturing the company software development lifecycle by implementing and encouraging practices such as test-driven development, continuous integration, and automating repeated tasks.

Set up standards in collaboration with the development team and make sure these are followed to ensure a uniform way of developing that enables easy handover and onboarding of new team members.

Assist the Head of Architecture and Development in decisions on which tools and platforms to use, including whether these will be hosted on premise or procured as a (subscription/cloud) service (SaaS).

Assist the Head of Architecture and Development in decisions on whether to develop solutions or components of solutions in-house or procure these off-the-shelf keeping in mind alignment to business requirements, initial and long-term cost, and long-term support.

Keep an eye on emerging tools, technologies, and methods and how these might benefit and/or create new opportunities for the business.

Run proofs of concept to demonstrate the value and applicability of new tools and technologies.

Run technical design sessions with the development team to choose the best technical solution for a business problem out of several proposed solutions.

Assist the Head of Architecture and Development to Nurture an Agile culture that promotes focused, continuous, rapid delivery of software and software features that deliver demonstrable value to the business.

Run workshops with product owners to identify user stories and break these down in to small but valuable increments.

Understand how to develop and enforce coding standards and source code development standards within an environment of understandable, maintainable, and documented code

Design, develop and implement accurate test plans

Desired Skills:

SDLC

TTD

continuous integration

automation

SaaS

proof of concept

agile

workshops

coding standards

solutions focused

Java

CI/CD pipeline

Salesforce

Postman

design patterns

RESTful Micro Services

relational databases

SQL

Java Development

Spring

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

A fast-paced start-up cultured company that offers candidates the opportunity to be part of an exponential organisation.

They offer:

– A non-hierarchical, meritocratic, non-corporate culture where you are given the space to be the best you

– Yearly performance-based bonus

– You can work on a laptop of your choice, be it a Mac or a PC with Windows or Linux

– Freedom to work at home or from the office

– Free coffee at the office 🙂

Employer & Job Benefits:

annual performance bonus

laptop

work from home

free coffee at the office

Learn more/Apply for this position