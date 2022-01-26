Senior Java Developer at Reverside

Jan 26, 2022

We are looking for Software Development Professionals with 5+yearsof solid development experience in Java Development and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.

About The Employer:

Job briefWe are looking for a Java Developer with experience in building high-performing, scalable, enterprise-grade [URL Removed] will be part of a talented software team that works on mission-critical applications. Java developer roles and responsibilities include managing Java/Java EE application development while providing expertise in the full software development lifecycle, from concept and design to [URL Removed] developer responsibilities include designing, developing and delivering high-volume, low-latency applications for mission-critical systems.Responsibilities

  • Contribute to all phases of the development lifecycle.
  • Write well-designed, testable, efficient code.
  • Ensure designs are in compliance with specifications.
  • Prepare and produce releases of software components.
  • Support continuous improvement by investigating alternatives and technologies and presenting these for architectural review.

Requirements

  • Relevant education qualification is preferred.
  • Proven hands-on Software Development experience.
  • Proven working experience in Java development
  • Hands-on experience in designing and developing applications using Java EE platforms (preferably EE 7 and above).
  • Object-Oriented Analysis and design using common design patterns.
  • Profound insight of Java and JEE internals (Classloading, Memory Management, Transaction management etc).
  • Excellent knowledge of Relational Databases, SQL and ORM technologies (JPA2, Hibernate).
  • Experience in the Spring Framework.
  • Certification in Java Development is a plus.
  • Experience in developing web applications using at least one popular web framework (JSF, Wicket, GWT, Spring MVC).
  • Experience with test-driven development.

