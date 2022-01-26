Senior Java Developer at Reverside

We are looking for Software Development Professionals with 5+yearsof solid development experience in Java Development and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.

About The Employer:

Job briefWe are looking for a Java Developer with experience in building high-performing, scalable, enterprise-grade [URL Removed] will be part of a talented software team that works on mission-critical applications. Java developer roles and responsibilities include managing Java/Java EE application development while providing expertise in the full software development lifecycle, from concept and design to [URL Removed] developer responsibilities include designing, developing and delivering high-volume, low-latency applications for mission-critical systems.Responsibilities

Contribute to all phases of the development lifecycle.

Write well-designed, testable, efficient code.

Ensure designs are in compliance with specifications.

Prepare and produce releases of software components.

Support continuous improvement by investigating alternatives and technologies and presenting these for architectural review.

Requirements

Relevant education qualification is preferred.

Proven hands-on Software Development experience.

Proven working experience in Java development

Hands-on experience in designing and developing applications using Java EE platforms (preferably EE 7 and above).

Object-Oriented Analysis and design using common design patterns.

Profound insight of Java and JEE internals (Classloading, Memory Management, Transaction management etc).

Excellent knowledge of Relational Databases, SQL and ORM technologies (JPA2, Hibernate).

Experience in the Spring Framework.

Certification in Java Development is a plus.

Experience in developing web applications using at least one popular web framework (JSF, Wicket, GWT, Spring MVC).

Experience with test-driven development.

