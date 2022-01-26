Senior Java Developer at Reverside

Senior Java Developer in Johannesburg / Cape Town

We are looking forJava DeveloperProfessionals with 5+ years of solid development experience in SQL Skills and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.

About The Employer:

Requirements

Java 1.8

Spring boot

Spring Data JPA

Hibernate

Oracle/Postgres (Experience or training on any DB will suffice. More concerned about SQL skills)

Kafka, Apache Camel

AWS storage/ buckets

Atlassian Stack (Jira)

Jenkins

Docker

Kubernetes

Rancher

IBM MQ (Experience with JMS on Rabbit MQ will suffice. Basically using messaging to integrate applications)

Architectural patterns include:

Microservices (event driven architecture)

Testing:

Test Driven Development (TDD) using Junit, Mockito, SpringBootTest.

Behaviour Driven Development (BDD) using Spring Boot and Cucumber.Other Skills:



Agile Methodology

Good professional communication skills

Self-Motivated and have the ability to adapt quickly

Committed and dedicated to achieving results

Innovative and adhere to best coding practices

