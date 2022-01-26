Senior Java Developer at Reverside

Senior Java Developer in Johannesburg / Cape Town
We are looking forJava DeveloperProfessionals with 5+ years of solid development experience in SQL Skills and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.
About The Employer:
Requirements
Java 1.8
Spring boot
Spring Data JPA
Hibernate
Oracle/Postgres (Experience or training on any DB will suffice. More concerned about SQL skills)
Kafka, Apache Camel
AWS storage/ buckets
Atlassian Stack (Jira)
Jenkins
Docker
Kubernetes
Rancher
IBM MQ (Experience with JMS on Rabbit MQ will suffice. Basically using messaging to integrate applications)
Architectural patterns include:
Microservices (event driven architecture)
Testing:
Test Driven Development (TDD) using Junit, Mockito, SpringBootTest.
Behaviour Driven Development (BDD) using Spring Boot and Cucumber.Other Skills:
- Agile Methodology
- Good professional communication skills
- Self-Motivated and have the ability to adapt quickly
- Committed and dedicated to achieving results
- Innovative and adhere to best coding practices