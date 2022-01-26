Senior Java Developer Remote Sandton R850 per hour at e-Merge IT RECRUITMENT

We are on the hunt for a Senior Developer who is strong on Spring and Java. As this is a senior role you will work closely with business analysts to analyse and understand the business requirements. The individual will need to be well versed in the tech stack as per the requirements and needs to be a team player.

The business is a well-established product house and has a vibrant team. In addition to this as the business is pressurized the incumbent will need to persevere through adversity and recover quickly from setbacks.

This is a FANTASTIC opportunity for a person who is self-driven, takes initiatives and has a structured way of thinking, someone who enjoys pressure and doesn’t crumble under challenges!

Experience:

10+ years’ commercial experience developing in Java

Knowledge:

Java

Object Orientation

Spring

Hibernate

Junit

SOA

Microservices

Docker

Data Modelling

UML

SQL

SoapUI (SOAP) / REST client (JSON)

Architectural Styles

Kafka

Zookeeper

Zuul

Eureka

Obsidian

Elasticsearch

Kibana

FluentD

