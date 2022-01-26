Senior Java / JavaScript Developer

Introduction

We are committed to enhancing the lifetime financial wellness of people, their communities, and their businesses.

Our business focus is to deliver on world-class outcomes-based investment solutions

by providing investment outcomes that are relevant, innovative, and fully aligned to

the current and future needs of our clients. Role Purpose To apply technical expertise through evaluating various patterns. Utilizing existing and future integration mechanisms

to create a service-based environment and reducing current platform dependencies.

The successful applicant will be responsible for designing and developing Angular JavaScript & Java application.

Responsibilities and work outputs

Technical systems design and architectural documentation

Systems support and systems enhancements

Ensuring implementation of non-functional requirements on agreed technical & architectural frameworks

Designing IT solutions that satisfy business objectives

Discuss and enforcing agreed upon architectural decisions

Defining, documenting, communicating & enforcing required standards, guidelines & best practices

Communication of technological possibilities & constraints to business & team members

Providing (agree, document, communicate) application/technology roadmap

Ensuring compliance with IT strategies

Identifying risks and direct/escalate accordingly

Supporting effective teamwork

Competencies required

Proactive, Systematical and analytical way of working

Result-oriented approach to work

Work Flexibility, Accountability & ownership of work

Ability to work under extreme pressure

Resilience & Good communication skills

Ability to collaborate in a team & Keep updated with the latest technology

Coach and mentor team members

Qualifications & Experience

Degree in Computer Science or related field (Financial industry experience)

Java / JavaScript Certificates

Min 8 years IT experience in a LISP, Investment, financial services environment

At least 4+ years of Java Script & Java experienceSound technical proficiency in the following:

AWS

Docker

Micro-services

Spring & Spring-Boot experience

Web technologies:

HTML, CSS, JavaScript & HTTP/HTTPS request-response protocol

Implementing both front-end and back-end

AngularJS and Angular.io

js, Express & Swagger/OpenAPI Specification

MEAN stack (mongo, expressjs, angular, NodeJS)

Document-based NoSQL database (MongoDB, CouchDB, DynamoDB etc.)

Relational databases and SQL (PostgreSQL, DB2, Oracle, etc.)

Linux distro (Ubuntu, Debian, Fedora, etc.)

JMS and Messaging technologies

XML and Related technologies

Web services

Gradle

GIT

Unit Testing JUnit/Mockito

Security principles

Test automation

DevOps experienceOther Skills & experience:

Ability to read UML and participate in design sessions

Working knowledge of development design patterns

Sound object-orientated analysis, design and development skills and knowledge

Good understanding of agile development methodologies and practices

Adapts structured coding styles for easy review & testing

Maintainability of code Integrate developed functionality & component into a fully functional system

Ensure unit & integration level verification plan are in place

Adheres to a great quality of code at all time

Actively participate in troubleshooting, debugging, and updating current live system

Verify user feedback in making system more stable & easier – continuous improvement

Utilise trends and metrics to develop & optimise implement solutions that address key business challenges and drive business objectives

Keep abreast of industry trends and best practice to optimise service offering

Ensure compliance, and mitigate risk

Develop innovative ways to meet the needs of unique clients pro-actively

Desired Skills:

Java

Javascript

Angular

MEAN

UML

Learn more/Apply for this position