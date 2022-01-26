Senior Java / JavaScript Developer

Introduction
We are committed to enhancing the lifetime financial wellness of people, their communities, and their businesses.
Our business focus is to deliver on world-class outcomes-based investment solutions
by providing investment outcomes that are relevant, innovative, and fully aligned to
the current and future needs of our clients. Role Purpose To apply technical expertise through evaluating various patterns. Utilizing existing and future integration mechanisms
to create a service-based environment and reducing current platform dependencies.
The successful applicant will be responsible for designing and developing Angular JavaScript & Java application.
Responsibilities and work outputs
- Technical systems design and architectural documentation
- Systems support and systems enhancements
- Ensuring implementation of non-functional requirements on agreed technical & architectural frameworks
- Designing IT solutions that satisfy business objectives
- Discuss and enforcing agreed upon architectural decisions
- Defining, documenting, communicating & enforcing required standards, guidelines & best practices
- Communication of technological possibilities & constraints to business & team members
- Providing (agree, document, communicate) application/technology roadmap
- Ensuring compliance with IT strategies
- Identifying risks and direct/escalate accordingly
- Supporting effective teamwork
Competencies required
- Proactive, Systematical and analytical way of working
- Result-oriented approach to work
- Work Flexibility, Accountability & ownership of work
- Ability to work under extreme pressure
- Resilience & Good communication skills
- Ability to collaborate in a team & Keep updated with the latest technology
- Coach and mentor team members
Qualifications & Experience
- Degree in Computer Science or related field (Financial industry experience)
- Java / JavaScript Certificates
- Min 8 years IT experience in a LISP, Investment, financial services environment
- At least 4+ years of Java Script & Java experienceSound technical proficiency in the following:
- AWS
- Docker
- Micro-services
- Spring & Spring-Boot experience
Web technologies:
- HTML, CSS, JavaScript & HTTP/HTTPS request-response protocol
- Implementing both front-end and back-end
- AngularJS and Angular.io
- js, Express & Swagger/OpenAPI Specification
- MEAN stack (mongo, expressjs, angular, NodeJS)
- Document-based NoSQL database (MongoDB, CouchDB, DynamoDB etc.)
- Relational databases and SQL (PostgreSQL, DB2, Oracle, etc.)
- Linux distro (Ubuntu, Debian, Fedora, etc.)
- JMS and Messaging technologies
- XML and Related technologies
- Web services
- Gradle
- GIT
- Unit Testing JUnit/Mockito
- Security principles
- Test automation
- DevOps experienceOther Skills & experience:
- Ability to read UML and participate in design sessions
- Working knowledge of development design patterns
- Sound object-orientated analysis, design and development skills and knowledge
- Good understanding of agile development methodologies and practices
- Adapts structured coding styles for easy review & testing
- Maintainability of code Integrate developed functionality & component into a fully functional system
- Ensure unit & integration level verification plan are in place
- Adheres to a great quality of code at all time
- Actively participate in troubleshooting, debugging, and updating current live system
- Verify user feedback in making system more stable & easier – continuous improvement
- Utilise trends and metrics to develop & optimise implement solutions that address key business challenges and drive business objectives
- Keep abreast of industry trends and best practice to optimise service offering
- Ensure compliance, and mitigate risk
- Develop innovative ways to meet the needs of unique clients pro-actively
Desired Skills:
- Java
- Javascript
- Angular
- MEAN
- UML