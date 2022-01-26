Senior UI Designer

Qualification Essential Competency

  • Portfolio of UI-focused work samples for web and mobile applications
  • Professional HCI / UX / Design Thinking certifications are advantageous
  • Knowledge of Java script and other modern JS libraries/frameworks
  • Experience designing for omni-channel services a big plus
  • An advanced degree in a relevant field, e.g. design, innovation,.

Qualifications preferred

Essential functions

  • Proficiency with Sketch, InVision, Adobe InDesign, Illustrator, Zeplin,etc.
  • Basic frontend development understanding (HTML & CSS)
  • In-depth understanding of product development life cycles and methodologies (Agile, Lean, etc.)
  • Self-motivated, a good communicator, and able to balance quality deliverables with tight deadlines
  • Comfortable dealing with ambiguity and enthusiastic about working in a culture of critique and iteration with all team members
  • Excellent written and verbal communication to present your ideas and communicate every aspect of your designs
  • Flexibility and adaptability – as a UI designer you will be required to wear many hats
  • Empathy for users an absolute must
  • Ability to work as a team with fellow UI/UX designers, developers, stakeholders, and the like
  • Problem-solving ability with a knack for both creative and critical thinking
  • Passionate and intimately knowledgeable about design standards in UI and interaction design both for web and mobile
  • Entrepreneurial bias for action with ability to resolve problems with limited resources and input
  • Ability to manage change to adapt to business agility

Experience required

  • 6 years or more design experience
  • Design certification from accredited design school
  • Experience spreading the gospel of design through teaching, publishing, speaking etc

Work environment

  • Physical demands: None
  • Travel: Remote work

