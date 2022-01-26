Senior UI Designer

Qualification Essential Competency
- Portfolio of UI-focused work samples for web and mobile applications
- Professional HCI / UX / Design Thinking certifications are advantageous
- Knowledge of Java script and other modern JS libraries/frameworks
- Experience designing for omni-channel services a big plus
- An advanced degree in a relevant field, e.g. design, innovation,.
Qualifications preferred
- Knowledge of Java script and other modern JS libraries/frameworks
- Experience designing for omni-channel services a big plus
Essential functions
- Proficiency with Sketch, InVision, Adobe InDesign, Illustrator, Zeplin,etc.
- Basic frontend development understanding (HTML & CSS)
- In-depth understanding of product development life cycles and methodologies (Agile, Lean, etc.)
- Self-motivated, a good communicator, and able to balance quality deliverables with tight deadlines
- Comfortable dealing with ambiguity and enthusiastic about working in a culture of critique and iteration with all team members
- Excellent written and verbal communication to present your ideas and communicate every aspect of your designs
- Flexibility and adaptability – as a UI designer you will be required to wear many hats
- Empathy for users an absolute must
- Ability to work as a team with fellow UI/UX designers, developers, stakeholders, and the like
- Problem-solving ability with a knack for both creative and critical thinking
- Passionate and intimately knowledgeable about design standards in UI and interaction design both for web and mobile
- Entrepreneurial bias for action with ability to resolve problems with limited resources and input
- Ability to manage change to adapt to business agility
Experience required
- 6 years or more design experience
- Design certification from accredited design school
- Portfolio of UI-focused work samples for web and mobile applications
- Professional HCI / UX / Design Thinking certifications are advantageous
- Knowledge of Java script and other modern JS libraries/frameworks
- Experience designing for omni-channel services a big plus
- An advanced degree in a relevant field, e.g. design, innovation, etc.
- Experience spreading the gospel of design through teaching, publishing, speaking etc
Work environment
- Physical demands: None
- Travel: Remote work