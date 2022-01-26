Senior Wireless Network Engineer

Jan 26, 2022

To build and install wireless network. To repair various wireless devices:

  • Build, install, monitor and upgrade wireless infrastructure for the company/clients
  • Maintain and repair the wireless infrastructure
  • Laisse with IT support help desk to resolve wireless configuration issues
  • Collect client feedback regarding functionality of wireless devices installed
  • Identity, rectify and replace malfunctioning wireless access points
  • Resolve and locate rogue WAPs and other interferences
  • Record and maintain user support documentation for wireless system
  • Develop and maintain client security documentation for wireless system settings
  • Set up client security software on common devices and examine network access control polies
  • Provide troubleshooting guidance to IT support staff relating to the use of wireless system
  • Responsible for WAP positioning and wireless installations, examine wireless coverage to determine if WAP placement and settings are providing a sufficient level of service
  • To undertake any other duties as may reasonably be required

Must Have

Desired Skills:

  • Cisco Technology
  • Cisco Wireless
  • Routing protocols

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position