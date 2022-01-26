Senior Wireless Network Engineer

To build and install wireless network. To repair various wireless devices:
- Build, install, monitor and upgrade wireless infrastructure for the company/clients
- Maintain and repair the wireless infrastructure
- Laisse with IT support help desk to resolve wireless configuration issues
- Collect client feedback regarding functionality of wireless devices installed
- Identity, rectify and replace malfunctioning wireless access points
- Resolve and locate rogue WAPs and other interferences
- Record and maintain user support documentation for wireless system
- Develop and maintain client security documentation for wireless system settings
- Set up client security software on common devices and examine network access control polies
- Provide troubleshooting guidance to IT support staff relating to the use of wireless system
- Responsible for WAP positioning and wireless installations, examine wireless coverage to determine if WAP placement and settings are providing a sufficient level of service
- To undertake any other duties as may reasonably be required
Must Have
Desired Skills:
- Cisco Technology
- Cisco Wireless
- Routing protocols
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma