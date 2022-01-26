Senior Wireless Network Engineer

To build and install wireless network. To repair various wireless devices:

Build, install, monitor and upgrade wireless infrastructure for the company/clients

Maintain and repair the wireless infrastructure

Laisse with IT support help desk to resolve wireless configuration issues

Collect client feedback regarding functionality of wireless devices installed

Identity, rectify and replace malfunctioning wireless access points

Resolve and locate rogue WAPs and other interferences

Record and maintain user support documentation for wireless system

Develop and maintain client security documentation for wireless system settings

Set up client security software on common devices and examine network access control polies

Provide troubleshooting guidance to IT support staff relating to the use of wireless system

Responsible for WAP positioning and wireless installations, examine wireless coverage to determine if WAP placement and settings are providing a sufficient level of service

To undertake any other duties as may reasonably be required

Must Have

Desired Skills:

Cisco Technology

Cisco Wireless

Routing protocols

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position