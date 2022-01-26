Software Engineer at Profile Personnel

Software Engineer required for well known company based in East London.

Responsibilities:

Develop quality functional software by contributing new code daily so that there is constant progress and development

Test and Integrate Software so that quality code is deployed in a working manner with minimum downtime by testing and planning properly whenever a new release is done

Provide Advanced System Support and Maintenance so that customers get what they want as agreed by listening to customer needs, developing and documenting changes and involving them in the process as you develop

Research new technologies, development strategies and methods so that the company can always be ahead of new technologies by reading up often, listening to peers and learning constantly.

Come up with new, intuitive solutions to problems in systems so that old problems are continuously solved in new ways by thinking analytically, using group sessions, and discussing problems in groups as often as needed

To be considered for this role you will hold:

Degree / Technikon Degree / Diploma in IT or Software Development

3 years experience in Software Development.

Matric with at least 5 years Software Development experience.

Basic Software development principles

Development Methodologies

Knowledge of software deployment methods

Knowledge of Object Orientated design

Should you wish to apply please email your CV through to [Email Address Removed]Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

[Email Address Removed]

Learn more/Apply for this position