Solution Architect

Key Responsibilities:

Understand, advocate and augment the principles of information technology strategies

Analyse enterprise business drivers to determine corresponding change requirements

Analyse the IT environment to detect critical deficiencies, and recommend solutions for improvement as per the defined project

Research and analyse technology industry and market trends, and determine their potential impact on the enterprise

Exhibition of the architecture process, its outcome and ongoing results to stakeholders

Define the principles to guide solution decisions for the enterprise

Design and lead the implementation of a solution architecture, based on enterprise business requirements and IT strategies

Provide input into the current processes and procedures surrounding the governance activities associated with solution architecture

Develop a road map of the evolution of the enterprise application portfolio from current to future state

Coordinate solution architecture implementation and modification activities

Facilitate the evaluation and selection of software product standards, as well as the design of standard software configurations

Consult on application or infrastructure development projects to fit systems or infrastructure to architecture, and identify when it is necessary to modify the solution architecture to accommodate project needs

Identify the organizational impact for example, on skills, processes, structures, culture etc. and financial impact of the solution architecture

Document all solution architecture design and analysis work and handover to the development team

Quality assure all solutions developed as per assigned specifications

Closely collaborate with the project management office (PMO) to ensure alignment of plans with what is being delivered

Minimum Requirements

5-7 years of experience in at least two IT disciplines in a client/server or service-oriented architecture (SOA) environment, including technical architecture, network management, application development, middleware, database management or operations.

Exposure to multiple, diverse technologies and processing environments

Knowledge of all components of an enterprise technical architecture.

Knowledge of business process re-engineering principles and processes.

Basic knowledge of financial models and budgeting.

Strong understanding of network architecture and application development methodologies.

Strong understanding of SOA, object-oriented analysis and design, and/or client/server systems.

Understanding of the enterprise’s political climate and how to navigate the political waters

2 years iServer experience (advantageous)

Bachelor’s degree in computer science, systems analysis or a related study

Architecture : Enterprise Architecture Design ,Object Oriented Design, Design Patterns, Service Oriented Architecture (SOA)

Business Skills : Requirements gathering and Analysis, Business Process Improvement, Managing Vendors and Clients

Technologies : Java,J2EE ,PL/SQL , [URL Removed] platform. ( Preferable IBM Portal, IIB and BPM technologies ), Web Service experience (Rest, SOAP)

Database : SQL Server, DB2

Web/Application Server : Apache, Tomcat, IIS, IBM WebSphere on Widows & Linux or AIX platform.

ONLY SHORTLISTED CANDIDATES WILL BE CONTACTED

Learn more/Apply for this position