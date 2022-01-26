Solution Architect

Key Responsibilities:
- Understand, advocate and augment the principles of information technology strategies
- Analyse enterprise business drivers to determine corresponding change requirements
- Analyse the IT environment to detect critical deficiencies, and recommend solutions for improvement as per the defined project
- Research and analyse technology industry and market trends, and determine their potential impact on the enterprise
- Exhibition of the architecture process, its outcome and ongoing results to stakeholders
- Define the principles to guide solution decisions for the enterprise
- Design and lead the implementation of a solution architecture, based on enterprise business requirements and IT strategies
- Provide input into the current processes and procedures surrounding the governance activities associated with solution architecture
- Develop a road map of the evolution of the enterprise application portfolio from current to future state
- Coordinate solution architecture implementation and modification activities
- Facilitate the evaluation and selection of software product standards, as well as the design of standard software configurations
- Consult on application or infrastructure development projects to fit systems or infrastructure to architecture, and identify when it is necessary to modify the solution architecture to accommodate project needs
- Identify the organizational impact for example, on skills, processes, structures, culture etc. and financial impact of the solution architecture
- Document all solution architecture design and analysis work and handover to the development team
- Quality assure all solutions developed as per assigned specifications
- Closely collaborate with the project management office (PMO) to ensure alignment of plans with what is being delivered
Minimum Requirements
- 5-7 years of experience in at least two IT disciplines in a client/server or service-oriented architecture (SOA) environment, including technical architecture, network management, application development, middleware, database management or operations.
- Exposure to multiple, diverse technologies and processing environments
- Knowledge of all components of an enterprise technical architecture.
- Knowledge of business process re-engineering principles and processes.
- Basic knowledge of financial models and budgeting.
- Strong understanding of network architecture and application development methodologies.
- Strong understanding of SOA, object-oriented analysis and design, and/or client/server systems.
- Understanding of the enterprise’s political climate and how to navigate the political waters
- 2 years iServer experience (advantageous)
- Bachelor’s degree in computer science, systems analysis or a related study
- Architecture : Enterprise Architecture Design ,Object Oriented Design, Design Patterns, Service Oriented Architecture (SOA)
- Business Skills : Requirements gathering and Analysis, Business Process Improvement, Managing Vendors and Clients
- Technologies : Java,J2EE ,PL/SQL , [URL Removed] platform. ( Preferable IBM Portal, IIB and BPM technologies ), Web Service experience (Rest, SOAP)
- Database : SQL Server, DB2
- Web/Application Server : Apache, Tomcat, IIS, IBM WebSphere on Widows & Linux or AIX platform.
ONLY SHORTLISTED CANDIDATES WILL BE CONTACTED