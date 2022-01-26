Systems Administrator

REQUIREMENTS:
- Must have obtained either a National Diploma, BTech or Bachelors degree with an IT related qualification from an accredited tertiary institution.
- 3 years IT related experience
- Specific experience related to System Administration and /or Data Visualisation
- MCSA/MCSE qualification will be advantageous.
- A SQL based qualification will be advantageous.
Key Competencies
- Ability to use Microsoft 2014/2016 R8 Studio Management
- Ability to use SQL Server Integration Services (SSIS) OLAP Cubes
- Ability to use SQL Server Analysis Services (SSAS) Analysis and Modelling
- Ability to SQL Server Reporting Services (SSRS) Report Builder
- Expert Knowledge of Microsoft Excel / Access 2013
- Advance Knowledge of Power BI
- Advance Knowledge of DAX/MDX
- Advance Knowledge of MS Data Quality Service
- Intermediate Knowledge of Microsoft Visual Studio
- Advance Knowledge of Data management
DUTIES:
Effectively and Efficiently Maintained Hi-Res Structure
- Check and configure data security of the database on Hi-Res production and UAT servers.
- Onboarding of new facilities into the system including configuration of beds.
- Monitor and ensure good API connectivity throughout and troubleshoot issues where required.
- Monitor accuracy, completeness, and timelines of student data cycle.
- Design and deploy new database structures during future builds against industry best practice.
- Sustain information security and data integrity through the complete application and infrastructure stack.
- Collaborate to create SQL query for database maintenance.
- Maintain and Improve Datawarehouse structure from various data source and destination of the solution.
- Plan, design and implement automated database back-ups.
- Collaborate to build automated workflows and data checks to constantly improve the smooth running of data, and data integrity.
- Update and maintain the content on confluence for Hi-Res.
- Collaborate in the management of deployments and associated change control.
- Manage any tickets being logged and resolution of tickets once live.
Effectively Maintained SQL Database Server
- Run effective checks on integration points with system (API Management; Pastel; TPN; Payrate; website; mobile app).
- Build, maintain and support data integration from various unstructured data (Biometric, Meter online etc.)
- Collaborate to develop SQL script for data maintenance in the cloud.
- Monitor Server performance through SQL trace event.
- Design, build, deploy, and maintain jobs in SQL server Agent.
- Design, build and deploy (System Solution Infrastructure Standard) SSIS packages for various data integration.
Accurate Management Reports
- Plan, design, deploy and maintain Data warehouse solution and its components.
- Develop and maintain an automated MI framework.
- Develop blended Business Intelligence reports using data from the major business systems using SSRS for Operation, marketing, and Finance department.
- Maintain report automated on the server and initiate deployment on SharePoint.
Satisfied I.T. System Users
- Create SM Users, User Permission Level when required.
- Provide training and assistance to Users when required.
- Provide monthly report on the Users performance in different solution components (SM, Pastel and bandwidth).