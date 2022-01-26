Systems Administrator

Jan 26, 2022

REQUIREMENTS:

  • Must have obtained either a National Diploma, BTech or Bachelors degree with an IT related qualification from an accredited tertiary institution.
  • 3 years IT related experience
  • Specific experience related to System Administration and /or Data Visualisation
  • MCSA/MCSE qualification will be advantageous.
  • A SQL based qualification will be advantageous.

Key Competencies

  • Ability to use Microsoft 2014/2016 R8 Studio Management
  • Ability to use SQL Server Integration Services (SSIS) OLAP Cubes
  • Ability to use SQL Server Analysis Services (SSAS) Analysis and Modelling
  • Ability to SQL Server Reporting Services (SSRS) Report Builder
  • Expert Knowledge of Microsoft Excel / Access 2013
  • Advance Knowledge of Power BI
  • Advance Knowledge of DAX/MDX
  • Advance Knowledge of MS Data Quality Service
  • Intermediate Knowledge of Microsoft Visual Studio
  • Advance Knowledge of Data management

DUTIES:
Effectively and Efficiently Maintained Hi-Res Structure

  • Check and configure data security of the database on Hi-Res production and UAT servers.
  • Onboarding of new facilities into the system including configuration of beds.
  • Monitor and ensure good API connectivity throughout and troubleshoot issues where required.
  • Monitor accuracy, completeness, and timelines of student data cycle.
  • Design and deploy new database structures during future builds against industry best practice.
  • Sustain information security and data integrity through the complete application and infrastructure stack.
  • Collaborate to create SQL query for database maintenance.
  • Maintain and Improve Datawarehouse structure from various data source and destination of the solution.
  • Plan, design and implement automated database back-ups.
  • Collaborate to build automated workflows and data checks to constantly improve the smooth running of data, and data integrity.
  • Update and maintain the content on confluence for Hi-Res.
  • Collaborate in the management of deployments and associated change control.
  • Manage any tickets being logged and resolution of tickets once live.

Effectively Maintained SQL Database Server

  • Run effective checks on integration points with system (API Management; Pastel; TPN; Payrate; website; mobile app).
  • Build, maintain and support data integration from various unstructured data (Biometric, Meter online etc.)
  • Collaborate to develop SQL script for data maintenance in the cloud.
  • Monitor Server performance through SQL trace event.
  • Design, build, deploy, and maintain jobs in SQL server Agent.
  • Design, build and deploy (System Solution Infrastructure Standard) SSIS packages for various data integration.

Accurate Management Reports

  • Plan, design, deploy and maintain Data warehouse solution and its components.
  • Develop and maintain an automated MI framework.
  • Develop blended Business Intelligence reports using data from the major business systems using SSRS for Operation, marketing, and Finance department.
  • Maintain report automated on the server and initiate deployment on SharePoint.

Satisfied I.T. System Users

  • Create SM Users, User Permission Level when required.
  • Provide training and assistance to Users when required.
  • Provide monthly report on the Users performance in different solution components (SM, Pastel and bandwidth).

