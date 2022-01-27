Applications Developer

One of our clients based in JHB CBD is looking for a SQL Developer (Applications Developer) to join them to provide IT expertise and support in the design and configuring of new systems and enhancements to existing systems in accordance with agreed framework of programming standards. To produce logical and technical specifications from functional specifications and to write the code for small to medium applications.

Your responsibilities will be as follows:

Utilise the correct SQL coding standards to create procedures and functions.

Design and develop the required SSIS packages as per project timelines, as well as use SSIS to merge data from various data sources.

Automate administrative functions and data loading.

Assist in the cleaning and standardising of data.

Create robust error and event handling solutions.

Design and develop solutions that interface with external systems.

Increase operational efficiency and suggest solutions to enhance cost effectiveness by removal of duplicated processes.

Assist team members, share knowledge, participate in code reviews and positively contribute to building an inclusive and strong team culture.

Create and maintain SSRS reports.

Deliver exceptional service that exceeds customers’ expectations through proactive, innovative and appropriate solutions by resolving queries fast end effectively.

Implements system enhancements by addressing specific business needs and resolving queries.

Code, compile, test and implement applications.

Support development environments.

Comply, understand and implement all steps within IT development and meet governance in terms of legislative and audit requirements during programming execution.

Mitigate potential risks within the IT programming environment by complying with technology business policy and process requirements (SDLC and change / release management process definition) to ensure operational performance.

Minimise system defects by ensuring minimisation of recurring problems from a functional and performance perspective.

Ensure accurate verification of systems post change.

Manage programming incidents to provide efficient support, aligned to SLA’s and agreed standards.

Continuously assess own performance, seek timely and clear feedback and request training where appropriate and needed.

Requirements:

Minimum: Diploma or required certification.

Preferred: B.Comm, B.Eng, BSC Eng, BSC Informatics or related degree.

2+ years SQL Developer experience

4+ overall working experience

Banking / Insurance / Financial Services Background

SOAP UI

SQL

