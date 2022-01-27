Expert C# Backend Developer – Full remote – R720k to R960k PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Jan 27, 2022

A cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) consulting company based in Centurion is currently actively searching for a productive and efficient C# Backend developer to join their dynamic team.

This permanent role is fully remote. Don’t hesitate, we would love to meet you, apply today.

Requirements:

  • C # 8.0
  • Generics
  • LINQ & Lambda expressions
  • .Net Core 5.0, ASP.NET Core 5.0
  • Web API
  • Swagger
  • SignalR

Responsibilities:

  • Design, develop and testing of modern feature in applications.
  • Frequent communication with the team involved in the development process.
  • Execution, testing and bug fixing.
  • Retrieving data from different sources and formats using LINQ.
  • Design, build, and maintain efficient and reliable C# code.
  • Must be available for after-hours support.

Qualifications:

  • Must have a BSc degree in Computer Science or similar qualification.
  • Must have gotten a C or more for higher-grade maths.
  • Applicable Microsoft MCTS or MCPD Certifications.

Reference Number for this position is DB53309 which is a permanent fully remote position, offering a cost to company salary of R720K to R960K per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Darryn on [Email Address Removed] or call on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Desired Skills:

  • C #
  • .Net Core
  • ASP.NET
  • Web API

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

