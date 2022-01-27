Graduate/Junior C#.NET Software Developer

Purpose of the role:
- Design and develop robust, testable and maintainable software solutions that will be deployed to the cloud;
- Document software, in particular business rules and key technical decisions; Research and make suggestions on how to improve our existing platform.
- Analyse, diagnose and resolve errors related to software applications.
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS
Qualifications
- Matric
- BSC Degree – Computer Science / IT (must have outstanding marks/results)
- OR, 3-year Diploma plus 1 – 2 years work experience (which is equivalent to someone with a Degree)
- Azure Certifications (Advantageous)
Experience, Skills & Knowledge
- Minimum of 3 – 5 years software development experience in C#.NET & MS SQL:
- Experience gained through your BSC Degree and Projects you worked on,
- OR, experience gained through your 3 year Diploma and at least 1 – 2 years work experience (Which is equivalent to a Degree Level entry role)
- Strong .NET platform
- Experience with Microsoft Web technologies (ASP.NET MVC or Web API and WCF).
- Solid experience with SQL Server and an ORM framework of
- Experience in domain driven design (DDD).
- Experience in test driven development (TDD).
- Azure development experience (Advantageous).
- .NET Core development experience (Advantageous).
- Kubernetes / Micro Services exposure will be advantageous (Advantageous).
- DevOps CI/CD Pipelines (Advantageous).
- Restful service experience – (Advantageous).
Special Requirements:
- Willing to work overtime (As an exception when required)
- Perform standby duties; (As an exception when required)
- Must have own and reliable transport.
- Must live in Pretoria / OR relocate closer to work
Role duties
- Assess, develop, upgrade and document application software;
- Consulting with fellow colleagues, other teams, managers & executives concerning enhancements and development of the application software;
- Document and direct software testing and validation procedures; Research, analyse and evaluate requirements for software applications;
- Advise on areas that could be improved on and keep up-to-date with new trends in software and technologies that can be used to benefit the
Desired Skills:
- .NET
- C#
- Azure
- MS SQL
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree