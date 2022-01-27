Intermediate to Senior C# Developer – Woodmead – R600k per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

This is the ideal position for an experienced Senior C# Developer who wants hands on experience of an entire technological platform and deal with all aspects of the technology lifecycle.

You will be joining an extremely exciting and successful FinTech Company that ensures that their employees are continuously challenged to grow as professionals. They are passionate about exceptional client service and creating products that and value to their clients.

Apply today!!!

Requirements:

Senior C# Developer

C# (expert)

.Net Core

Web API / RESTful Services

HTML

JavaScript

Microsoft Visual Studio

SQL

Agile Software Development Methodologies

React/ Angular

Azure Cloud

Qualifications

Relevant tertiary qualification in Engineering or Computer Science

Reference Number for this position is BV53108 which is a permanent position based in Woodmead offering a cost to company salary of R600k per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Bianca on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

C#

.Net Core

HTML

JavaScript

SQL

.NET

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position