IT Project Manager at PG Group

PG is the name for glass in Southern Africa. Established in Cape Town in 1897, the Group produces, distributes and installs automotive, building glass, aluminium and glass film solutions. The PG Group is a significant worldwide player and our operations comply with the highest international safety, quality and environmental standards. PG Group is invested in the following divisions: PG Glass, PG Glass Africa, Shatterprufe, LLumar, Widney, PFG Building Glass, PG Building Glass, PG Primador and PG Aluminium.

To manage the delivery of projects within the agreed scope, requirements, time frames and budget across PG Group, including engagement with external parties where necessary.

Main Objective:

Drive and manage IT projects through the project lifecycle to ensure that projects are delivered on time, and within scope and budget.

Plan methodically, coordinate and facilitate the teams’ efforts in an effective and efficient manner to deliver successfully.

Lead the team by establishing a team culture that allows team members to participate in the successful delivery of specific project objectives to achieve the agreed outcome.

Manage Stakeholder expectations by keeping all stakeholders at all levels of the organisation adequately informed and ensure that project activities are aligned with client strategic objectives.

Monitor and proactively manage risks by evaluating and prioritising risks. Track risks according to the risk management plan to proactively implement contingency measures.

Ensure adherence to IT governance and approval processes.

Ensure compliance to the PG financial management protocols and control project costs so that the project can be completed within the approved budget.

Critical job requirements:

Qualification(s):

Grade 12.

Relevant Degree.

Project Management qualification.

Knowledge:

Knowledge of Project Management standards, governance and fit-for-purpose methodologies

Knowledge of IT System Development Lifecycle (SDLC)

Knowledge of Project Management tools: e.g. Microsoft Projects; Microsoft Teams; Project Portfolio Office

General knowledge about information systems, applications and infrastructure

Skills:

Ability to consult with business, internal IT teams and external consultants to ensure that business strategy is met

Ability keep up to date with developments in project management methodologies and standards

Ability to deliver large system and software projects

Leasdership skills

Team building, motivational and mentoring skills

Communication skills

Influencing skills

Decision making skills

Political and cultural awareness

Negotiation skills

Trust building skills

Conflict management skills

Experience:

8 to 10 years experience in Project Management

8 to 10 years experience in IT environment

Minimum 8 years IT management position

PG Group, and its subsidiaries, are committed to the principles of employment equity and as such are equal opportunity employers. Qualified applicants who apply for any vacancies will be considered with due consideration based on of fairness and equity. Factors such as race, ethnicity, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin or disability are not consider exclusively and are not determinative of any appointments made by PG Group or its subsidiaries.

