Java Developer

One of our clients based in JHB CBD is looking for Java Developers to join them To provide IT expertise, advice and leadership in the design, creation, testing and documentation of new and enhanced applications and systems in accordance with agreed framework of programming standards. To assist in the development of IT operational implementation plans and associated IT processes, methods and techniques

Your responsibilities will be as follows:

Increase operational efficiency and suggest solutions to enhance cost effectiveness.

Deliver exceptional service that exceeds customers’ expectations through proactive, innovative and appropriate solutions by resolving queries fast end effectively.

Cultivate and manage objective working relationships with a variety of stakeholders, including end-users, SME’s, project managers and senior staff members by providing input to business requirements and being able to present and sell concepts to clients.

Produce program specifications and implement system enhancements by addressing specific business needs and resolving queries.

Code, compile, test and implement applications in compliance with the Systems Development Life Cycle (SDLC). Support development environments. Responsible for coding standards and peer reviews.

Comply, understand and implement all steps within IT development and meet governance in terms of legislative and audit requirements during programming execution.

Assess, identify and mitigate potential risks within the IT programming environment by complying with technology business policy and process requirements (SDLC and change / release management process definition) to ensure operational performance.

Produce technical specifications and architecture that is in accordance to agreed standards. Design, code, test and debug to obtain a robust solution with supporting documentation.

Minimise system downtime through pro-active identification of potential issues and ensure minimisation of recurring problems by managing defects and performing code reviews.

Monitor systems post change and pro-actively do performance analysis to ensure there is no system failure due to capacity.

Maintain maximum system availability by ensuring that incidents are recorded for future reference and adequate root cause analysis is done to eliminate the risk of a recurrence.

Manage own development to increase own competencies and develop technical and business skills.

Proactively engage with business units and colleagues to understand underlying needs and opportunities, and identify Information Technology (IT) innovative solutions in a timely manner.

Supervises the work of other developers. Provides technical assistance to fellow developers and other Information Technology (IT) team members.

Requirements:

Minimum: B.Comm, B.Eng, BSC Eng, BSC Informatics or related degree.

5 years + experience in programming and system design.

Familiar with one or more programming languages as appropriate for the specific requirements of the department related to the field.

System Design experience advantageous.

Spring Framework, ie Spring Boot, Spring admin etc

Good understanding of Java 8, Java 11 knowledge advantageous

Microservice Architecture experience

Webservice experience, Rest and Soap Knowledge

Practical experience with SOLID principles and OOP design patterns

Knowledge of Containerisation i.e OpenShift / docker

Agile Development

Apache Camel knowledge advantageous

