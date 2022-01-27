Junior Business Analyst (1 Year contract) at Universal Healthcare

RESPONSIBILITIES
- Strong ability to gather, to identify, research and understand “what business wants”, and the defining of the problem statement that needs to be addressed.
- Design a requirement that articulates in detail “what business wants” and where required to do so, design of a solution in collaboration with business and IT.
- To provide system and business support to both the information technology (IT) and business teams for the delivery of the solution, during development, testing, production release and post production implementation of the solution.
- Comply with company templates and standard operating procedures in ensuring that administrative tasks and work planning is done in a self-co-ordinated manner.
- Apply product and technical knowledge and use of internal and external business and system analysis techniques, methodologies, tools and integrated development environments (IDE) that render a positive impact within the analyst team and to the existing business operational processes and or system(s).
EDUCATIONAL REQUIREMENTS:
- Relevant IT Qualifications or Certifications
BACKGROUND / SKILLS EXPERIENCE:
- UML
- SQL
- Agile Safe Methodology
- Health Care Industry background – advantageous
- Claims Processing Systems – Medical / Banking or Insurance Industry – advantageous
- Online/Real-Time environment experience – advantageous
*** This role is a 12-month contract as part of the Youth Employment Service program. For more information please visit https://yes4youth[dot]co[dot]za
Desired Skills:
- Analysis
- requirement gathering
- Stakeholder Engagement