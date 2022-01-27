Junior Business Analyst (1 Year contract) at Universal Healthcare

RESPONSIBILITIES

Strong ability to gather, to identify, research and understand “what business wants”, and the defining of the problem statement that needs to be addressed.

Design a requirement that articulates in detail “what business wants” and where required to do so, design of a solution in collaboration with business and IT.

To provide system and business support to both the information technology (IT) and business teams for the delivery of the solution, during development, testing, production release and post production implementation of the solution.

Comply with company templates and standard operating procedures in ensuring that administrative tasks and work planning is done in a self-co-ordinated manner.

Apply product and technical knowledge and use of internal and external business and system analysis techniques, methodologies, tools and integrated development environments (IDE) that render a positive impact within the analyst team and to the existing business operational processes and or system(s).

EDUCATIONAL REQUIREMENTS:

Relevant IT Qualifications or Certifications

BACKGROUND / SKILLS EXPERIENCE:

UML

SQL

Agile Safe Methodology

Health Care Industry background – advantageous

Claims Processing Systems – Medical / Banking or Insurance Industry – advantageous

Online/Real-Time environment experience – advantageous

*** This role is a 12-month contract as part of the Youth Employment Service program. For more information please visit https://yes4youth[dot]co[dot]za

Desired Skills:

Analysis

requirement gathering

Stakeholder Engagement

