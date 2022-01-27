Junior Software Developer (C#, Angular, ASP.Net) (JHB) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A small, vibrant, Tech company in Joburg seeks the coding talents of an ambitious & self-driven Junior Software Developer to join its team to deliver polished and robust solutions. Your role will entail execution across the entire software life cycle including concept, design, build, deploy, test, release to production and support, involved in all aspects of a project and always striving to produce exceptional quality. The ideal candidate will need Matric/Grade 12, a BSc Computer Science or similar tertiary qualification and your tech toolset must include the following: C#, Angular, ASP.Net, CSS, SASS, HTML5, JavaScript, SQL, Windows and Apple Mac OSX & practical experience with Visual Studio and Visual Studio [URL Removed] closely with other team members to create a polished and robust solution. Quality is key.
REQUIREMENTS:
- Matric Certificate/Grade 12.
- Computer Science theory as attained through a BSc Computer Science or similar.
Tech Skills
- Programming skills in C#.
- Programming skills in web-based technologies HTML5, JavaScript, etc.
- Programming skills in Angular, ASP.Net, CSS, SASS.
- Strong foundation in Microsoft Windows and Apple Mac OSX.
- Good code debugging and information-finding skills.
- Knowledge and practical experience with relational database management systems.
- Good understanding of SQL and SQL-related syntax and queries.
- Ability to understand and/or have the capability to work with other programming languages (Java, Objective C, JavaScript, etc.).
- Good understanding of OO programming and design patterns.
- Practical understanding of version control systems (Git, etc.).
- Knowledge and understanding of how all current mobile phone operating systems function and their UI guidelines (iOS, Android).
- Practical experience in Visual Studio and Visual Studio Code.
- Familiar with additional IDEs such as Android Studio, XCode, etc.
- Understanding of how web services and serialization technologies work (SOAP, REST, JSON, XML).
ATTRIBUTES:
- Passionate.
- Trustworthy.
- Problem Solving.
- Time Management.
- Written and oral communication.
- Self-discipline.
- Thirst for knowledge.
- Initiative.
- Team skills.
While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.COMMENTS:When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.
Desired Skills:
- Junior
- Software
- Developer