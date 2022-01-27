Junior Software Developer (C#, Angular, ASP.Net) (JHB) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A small, vibrant, Tech company in Joburg seeks the coding talents of an ambitious & self-driven Junior Software Developer to join its team to deliver polished and robust solutions. Your role will entail execution across the entire software life cycle including concept, design, build, deploy, test, release to production and support, involved in all aspects of a project and always striving to produce exceptional quality. The ideal candidate will need Matric/Grade 12, a BSc Computer Science or similar tertiary qualification and your tech toolset must include the following: C#, Angular, ASP.Net, CSS, SASS, HTML5, JavaScript, SQL, Windows and Apple Mac OSX & practical experience with Visual Studio and Visual Studio [URL Removed] closely with other team members to create a polished and robust solution. Quality is key.

Be proactive and take initiative in all time spent on company tasks.

Be passionate and invested in the overall success of the business in all areas: technology, teamwork, quality, client satisfaction, socially and ethically.

Strive for a high-level of quality no matter what. That extra bit of effort is what keeps our clients happy and goes a very long way at the end of the day towards growing the company and being successful. Nothing is ever too tedious or painful when it comes to quality. 1-pixel matters!

Deliver across the entire software life cycle concept, design, build, deploy, test, release to production and support.

Be involved in all areas of a project giving input to conceptualize, design, build, test and realise products.

Strive to understand all areas of our solutions and how value can be provided at all levels.

Handle support tasks, queries and debugging of problems.

Live, breathe, eat and sleep technology. Knowing what is new, what industry experts are doing and may be upcoming is key. Nothing is ever irrelevant, and learning must never stop.

Grow and learn in our supportive environment to be the best Software Developer you can be.

REQUIREMENTS:

Matric Certificate/Grade 12.

Computer Science theory as attained through a BSc Computer Science or similar.

Tech Skills

Programming skills in C#.

Programming skills in web-based technologies HTML5, JavaScript, etc.

Programming skills in Angular, ASP.Net, CSS, SASS.

Strong foundation in Microsoft Windows and Apple Mac OSX.

Good code debugging and information-finding skills.

Knowledge and practical experience with relational database management systems.

Good understanding of SQL and SQL-related syntax and queries.

Ability to understand and/or have the capability to work with other programming languages (Java, Objective C, JavaScript, etc.).

Good understanding of OO programming and design patterns.

Practical understanding of version control systems (Git, etc.).

Knowledge and understanding of how all current mobile phone operating systems function and their UI guidelines (iOS, Android).

Practical experience in Visual Studio and Visual Studio Code.

Familiar with additional IDEs such as Android Studio, XCode, etc.

Understanding of how web services and serialization technologies work (SOAP, REST, JSON, XML).

ATTRIBUTES:

Passionate.

Trustworthy.

Problem Solving.

Time Management.

Written and oral communication.

Self-discipline.

Thirst for knowledge.

Initiative.

Team skills.

