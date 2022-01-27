Power BI Developer and Implementation Consultant – East Rand – R650k per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Want to work for an organisation that has superior performance management services and a talent pool of dedicated specialists? They are currently looking for a Power BI Developer and Implementation Consultant to join their incredible team.
The experienced Power BI Development Consultant will be required to come on board and play a key role in turning data into knowledge for their existing client base in the financial and banking sector.
Requirements:
- Degree in Information Technology or Computer Sciences
- 5-6 years commercial experience
- Power BI
- SQL
- DAX
- SSAS
- SSIS
- ETL
Responsibilities:
- Engaging with clients to understand business requirements
- Documenting business requirements and translating these into functional and technical specifications
- Development of MS SQL and Power BI data models with required interfaces and ETL
- Development of Tabular/Power BI models using DAX and similar rules
- Development of Power BI reports, dashboards, KPI scorecards and interactive content
- Deployment of Power BI solutions to SharePoint, on premise and cloud platforms
- Administration and optimization of Power BI solutions
- Optimization of MS SQL queries/views and ETL/SSIS packages
- Support and enhancements to existing clients’ Power BI solutions
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree