Power BI Developer and Implementation Consultant – East Rand – R650k per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Want to work for an organisation that has superior performance management services and a talent pool of dedicated specialists? They are currently looking for a Power BI Developer and Implementation Consultant to join their incredible team.

The experienced Power BI Development Consultant will be required to come on board and play a key role in turning data into knowledge for their existing client base in the financial and banking sector.

Requirements:

Degree in Information Technology or Computer Sciences

5-6 years commercial experience

Power BI

SQL

DAX

SSAS

SSIS

ETL

Responsibilities:

Engaging with clients to understand business requirements

Documenting business requirements and translating these into functional and technical specifications

Development of MS SQL and Power BI data models with required interfaces and ETL

Development of Tabular/Power BI models using DAX and similar rules

Development of Power BI reports, dashboards, KPI scorecards and interactive content

Deployment of Power BI solutions to SharePoint, on premise and cloud platforms

Administration and optimization of Power BI solutions

Optimization of MS SQL queries/views and ETL/SSIS packages

Support and enhancements to existing clients’ Power BI solutions

Reference Number for this position is NN54363 which is a permanent position based in East Rand offering a cost to company salary of up to R650k per annum negotiable on experience and ability.

