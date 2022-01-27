Scrum Master at Sabenza IT

We are looking for an amazing Junior Scrum Master to join our client. They are well known in the Retail Industries.
If you are looking to build your experience within the Retail Sector, this role is for you!
We are looking for a resource that walks, talks and breathes AGILE
Qualifications required:
- You hold a Certified Scrum Professional (CSP) OR Certified Scrum Master (CSM)/ Professional Scrum Master (PSM I or PSM II) OR PMI-Agile Certified Practitioner
- You have an understanding of Kanban and Lean Software Development
- You have any other relevant Agile certifications
Job Responsibilities:
- You stay in touch with the latest software development trends and are comfortable (or want to learn more about) DevOps, SAFe etc.
- You are passionate about your career in Agile software development and want to make a real, lasting difference.
- You have at least 2 years’ experience working in an Agile team – either as a development team member or Scrum Master
Let’s get those applications out!
Desired Skills:
- DevOps
- AWS
- Agile
- Scrum
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree