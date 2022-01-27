Scrum Master at Sabenza IT

We are looking for an amazing Junior Scrum Master to join our client. They are well known in the Retail Industries.

If you are looking to build your experience within the Retail Sector, this role is for you!

We are looking for a resource that walks, talks and breathes AGILE

Qualifications required:

You hold a Certified Scrum Professional (CSP) OR Certified Scrum Master (CSM)/ Professional Scrum Master (PSM I or PSM II) OR PMI-Agile Certified Practitioner

You have an understanding of Kanban and Lean Software Development

You have any other relevant Agile certifications

Job Responsibilities:

You stay in touch with the latest software development trends and are comfortable (or want to learn more about) DevOps, SAFe etc.

You are passionate about your career in Agile software development and want to make a real, lasting difference.

You have at least 2 years’ experience working in an Agile team – either as a development team member or Scrum Master

Let’s get those applications out!

Desired Skills:

DevOps

AWS

Agile

Scrum

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

