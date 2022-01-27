Senior C# Backend Developer – REMOTE – up to R1.1m PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A global leading company specializing in huge financial investments is looking for a Senior C# Developer to join their growing dynamic team.

You will be part of the development of C# backend services, which provides RESTful APIs and integrate other services and databases. You will also be required to use both the .NET framework and .Net Core deepening on the application.

Requirements:

BSc Computer science

Candidates are required to have 10 years’ experience in C# of which 5 have been in a lead position.

Senior C# Backend Developer

C#

.Net / .Net Core

RESTful APIs

RabbitMQ OR Kafka

SQL Server

Redis for Cashing

TDD

Reference Number for this position is FM53319 which is a Permanent position based Remotely offering a cost to company salary of up to [URL Removed] PA negotiable on experience and ability.

