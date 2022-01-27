Senior C# Developer (.Net SQL) Remote R900k per annum at e-Merge IT RECRUITMENT

This fast-growing Fintech business is looking to onboard a Senior C# Developer, the role will involve development of financial back – office systems for international banks and financial institutions.

This team of exceptional Developers build SaaS products and bespoke software for their clients. You will be collaborating closely with your fellow Developers but sometimes you will need to fly solo on a smaller project.

Apply today!!!

Requirements:

Senior C# Developer

C#

MySQL

Kafka

ReactJS

Angular

Web

TDD

CI/CD

Docker

RESTful

Qualifications

Relevant tertiary qualification in Engineering or Computer Science

Reference Number for this position is BV53424 which is a Remote position offering a cost to company salary of R900k PA negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Bianca on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

C#

SQL

TDD

Angular

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position