Senior Frontend Developer Sandton up to R1.08m PA at e-Merge IT RECRUITMENT

Jan 27, 2022

Join a dynamic company that is driven by their technological advancements to empower their clients through innovation.

This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to work with the latest technology and gain exposure in diagnostic solutions and automate storytelling. You will be required to have 6 years working experience in JavaScript Development as well as TypeScript, React, HTML and CSS.

Requirements:

  • BSc Computer science
  • Candidates are required to have a minimum of 6 years’ experience
  • Senior JavaScript Frontend Developer
  • Net Core
  • C#
  • JavaScript
  • TypeScript
  • Python
  • React
  • SQL Server
  • Redux
  • Angular
  • Vue
  • HTML
  • CSS
  • .Net
  • Sass
  • Agile

Reference Number for this position is FM53864 which is a Permanent position based in Sandton offering a cost to company salary of up to [URL Removed] PA negotiable on experience and ability. Contact fhumudzani on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • Javascript
  • SQL
  • React

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position