Senior Fullstack Developer

Jan 27, 2022

One of our prestigious clients in the Automotive industry requires a Senior Fullstack Java Developer to join their dynamic team

The ideal candidate should have:

  • At least 8-10 years Cloud architecture and reporting technology experience
  • Extensive experience in implementing and monitoring solutions
  • Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)
  • Web and digital project experience advantageous
  • Agile working experience advantageous

The technical and specific skills will include:

  • Angular 10, AG Grid
  • Spring Framework, AWS Stack
  • Experience with Data Modelling
  • SQL (Oracle, Postgres)
  • RESTful
  • Java 8, J2EE
  • Junit, Mockito, Test Containers
  • Docker / Kubernetes / Open Shift
  • Apigee (highly advantageous)
  • Jenkins Pipeline Advantageous:
  • Javascript / Typescript
  • Maven, Gradle
  • Sonarqube
  • Micro Services
  • DevOps
  • IoC / Dependency Injection
  • Browser Developer Tools
  • Engineering Principles

The successful candidate will have to perform the following duties:

  • Managing projects / processes
  • Ability to develop within a specific sought-after programming language
  • Strong working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions
  • Working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions
  • Cloud computing technologies, Business drivers and emerging computing trends

Lets get those applications across 🙂

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

