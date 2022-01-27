Senior Fullstack Developer

One of our prestigious clients in the Automotive industry requires a Senior Fullstack Java Developer to join their dynamic team
The ideal candidate should have:
- At least 8-10 years Cloud architecture and reporting technology experience
- Extensive experience in implementing and monitoring solutions
- Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)
- Web and digital project experience advantageous
- Agile working experience advantageous
The technical and specific skills will include:
- Angular 10, AG Grid
- Spring Framework, AWS Stack
- Experience with Data Modelling
- SQL (Oracle, Postgres)
- RESTful
- Java 8, J2EE
- Junit, Mockito, Test Containers
- Docker / Kubernetes / Open Shift
- Apigee (highly advantageous)
- Jenkins Pipeline Advantageous:
- Javascript / Typescript
- Maven, Gradle
- Sonarqube
- Micro Services
- DevOps
- IoC / Dependency Injection
- Browser Developer Tools
- Engineering Principles
The successful candidate will have to perform the following duties:
- Managing projects / processes
- Ability to develop within a specific sought-after programming language
- Strong working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions
- Working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions
- Cloud computing technologies, Business drivers and emerging computing trends
Lets get those applications across 🙂
Desired Skills:
- Angular 10
- Spring
- AWS
- Apigee
- SQL
- Restful
- Java 8
- J2EE
- Docker
- Kubernetes
- Jenkins
- Devops
- Junit
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years