Senior Fullstack Java Developer

One of our prestigious clients in the Automotive industry requires a Senior Fullstack Java Developer to join their dynamic team

The ideal candidate should have:

At least 8-10 years Cloud architecture and reporting technology experience

Extensive experience in implementing and monitoring solutions

Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)

Web and digital project experience advantageous

Agile working experience advantageous

The technical and specific skills will include:

Angular 10, AG Grid

Spring Framework, AWS Stack

Experience with Data Modelling

SQL (Oracle, Postgres)

RESTful

Java 8, J2EE

Junit, Mockito, Test Containers

Docker / Kubernetes / Open Shift

Apigee (highly advantageous)

Jenkins Pipeline Advantageous:

Javascript / Typescript

Maven, Gradle

Sonarqube

Micro Services

DevOps

IoC / Dependency Injection

Browser Developer Tools

Engineering Principles

The successful candidate will have to perform the following duties:

Managing projects / processes

Ability to develop within a specific sought-after programming language

Strong working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions

Working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions

Cloud computing technologies, Business drivers and emerging computing trends

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

