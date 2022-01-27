Senior Java Developer

Jan 27, 2022

Senior Fullstack Java Developers we have a fantastic venture that just awaits with one of the biggest automotive giants in the world.

The ideal candidate should have:

  • At least 8-10 years Cloud architecture and reporting technology experience
  • Extensive experience in implementing and monitoring solutions
  • Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)
  • Web and digital project experience advantageous
  • Agile working experience advantageous

Technical and specific skills include:

  • Angular 10, AG Grid
  • Spring Framework, AWS Stack
  • Experience with Data Modelling
  • SQL (Oracle, Postgres)
  • RESTful
  • Java 8, J2EE
  • Junit, Mockito, Test Containers
  • Docker / Kubernetes / Open Shift
  • Apigee (highly advantageous)
  • Jenkins Pipeline

Advantageous:

  • Javascript / Typescript
  • Maven, Gradle
  • Sonarqube
  • Micro Services
  • DevOps
  • IoC / Dependency Injection
  • Browser Developer Tools
  • Engineering Principles
  • Design patterns
  • Clean coding principles
  • Data structures and Algorithms

Desired Work Experience:

  • More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

