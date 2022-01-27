Senior Java Developer

Senior Fullstack Java Developers we have a fantastic venture that just awaits with one of the biggest automotive giants in the world.

The ideal candidate should have:

At least 8-10 years Cloud architecture and reporting technology experience

Extensive experience in implementing and monitoring solutions

Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)

Web and digital project experience advantageous

Agile working experience advantageous

Technical and specific skills include:

Angular 10, AG Grid

Spring Framework, AWS Stack

Experience with Data Modelling

SQL (Oracle, Postgres)

RESTful

Java 8, J2EE

Junit, Mockito, Test Containers

Docker / Kubernetes / Open Shift

Apigee (highly advantageous)

Jenkins Pipeline

Advantageous:

Javascript / Typescript

Maven, Gradle

Sonarqube

Micro Services

DevOps

IoC / Dependency Injection

Browser Developer Tools

Engineering Principles

Design patterns

Clean coding principles

Data structures and Algorithms

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

