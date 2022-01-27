Senior Java Developer at Reverside

Senior Java Developer Role in Johannesburg

We are looking for Java Development Professionals with 6+ years solid development experience in Java Development and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.

Areas of responsibility may include but not limited to

Work closely with business analysts to analyse and understand the business requirements and business case, in order to produce simple, cost effective and innovative solution designs

Implement the designed solutions in the required development language (typically Java) in accordance with the Customers standards, processes, tools and frameworks

Testing the quality of produced software thoroughly through participation in code reviews, the use of static code analysis tools, creation and execution of unit tests, functional regression tests, load tests and stress tests and evaluating the results of performance metrics collected on the software.

Participate in feasibility studies, proof of concepts, JAD sessions, estimation and costing sessions, evaluate and review programming methods, tools and standards, etc.

Maintain the system in production and provide support in the form of query resolution and defect fixes

Prepare the necessary technical documentation including payload definitions, class diagrams, activity diagrams, ERDs, operational and support documentation, etc

Driving the skills development of team members, coaching of team members for performance and coaching on career development, recruitment, staff training, performance management, etc

Personal Attributes and SkillsBehavioralSkills

Stress Management

Time management and prioritization

Creativeness

Learning orientation

Negotiation skills

Innovation

Bias for action

Teamwork and co-operation

Technical Skills

In depth working knowledge of Java language features

High standards for delivery

Solution Architecture

Structured and analytical problem solver

Process Mapping

Software testing pack design, functional testing

Clean code thinking

Coaching and mentor to junior teammates

Understanding of JIRA and Agile principles

Education:Required:MatricInformatics Degree or Diploma advantageousExperience:6 * years experience developing Java applicationsKnowledge:

Extensive experience working with Java

Solid understanding of Object Orientated programming fundamentals

Needs to have a high-level understanding of the common frameworks in the Java technology stack

Extensive knowledge of design patterns and the ability to recognize and apply them

Spring

Hibernate

Junit

SOA

Microservices

Docker

Data Modelling

UML

SQL

SoapUI (SOAP) / REST client (JSON)

Architectural Styles

Kafka

Zookeeper

Zuul

Eureka

Obsidian

Elasticsearch

Kibana

FluentD

