Senior Java Developer at Reverside

Senior Java Developer Role in Johannesburg
We are looking for Java Development Professionals with 6+ years solid development experience in Java Development and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.
About The Employer:
Areas of responsibility may include but not limited to
- Work closely with business analysts to analyse and understand the business requirements and business case, in order to produce simple, cost effective and innovative solution designs
- Implement the designed solutions in the required development language (typically Java) in accordance with the Customers standards, processes, tools and frameworks
- Testing the quality of produced software thoroughly through participation in code reviews, the use of static code analysis tools, creation and execution of unit tests, functional regression tests, load tests and stress tests and evaluating the results of performance metrics collected on the software.
- Participate in feasibility studies, proof of concepts, JAD sessions, estimation and costing sessions, evaluate and review programming methods, tools and standards, etc.
- Maintain the system in production and provide support in the form of query resolution and defect fixes
- Prepare the necessary technical documentation including payload definitions, class diagrams, activity diagrams, ERDs, operational and support documentation, etc
- Driving the skills development of team members, coaching of team members for performance and coaching on career development, recruitment, staff training, performance management, etc
Personal Attributes and SkillsBehavioralSkills
- Stress Management
- Time management and prioritization
- Creativeness
- Learning orientation
- Negotiation skills
- Innovation
- Bias for action
- Teamwork and co-operation
Technical Skills
- In depth working knowledge of Java language features
- High standards for delivery
- Solution Architecture
- Structured and analytical problem solver
- Process Mapping
- Software testing pack design, functional testing
- Clean code thinking
- Coaching and mentor to junior teammates
- Understanding of JIRA and Agile principles
Education:Required:MatricInformatics Degree or Diploma advantageousExperience:6 * years experience developing Java applicationsKnowledge:
- Extensive experience working with Java
- Solid understanding of Object Orientated programming fundamentals
- Needs to have a high-level understanding of the common frameworks in the Java technology stack
- Extensive knowledge of design patterns and the ability to recognize and apply them
- Spring
- Hibernate
- Junit
- SOA
- Microservices
- Docker
- Data Modelling
- UML
- SQL
- SoapUI (SOAP) / REST client (JSON)
- Architectural Styles
- Kafka
- Zookeeper
- Zuul
- Eureka
- Obsidian
- Elasticsearch
- Kibana
- FluentD