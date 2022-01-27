Senior SQL Database Administator

The Role: Our company is a leading omni-channel retailer, delighting our customers with an innovative range of curated products on personalized terms. Our aim is to provide multiple, convenient and easy retail shopping channels to guarantee that we meet all our customer expectations.Skills and Experience: Essential Qualification:
- A relevant 3 year Information Technology Degree or Diploma
- Minimum of 10 years experience in a similar role
Key Accountabilities: Responsibility:
- Monitor performance and manage parameters to provide fast query response to front-end users
- Continuously consider both back-end organization of data and front-end accessibility for end-user
- Maintain data standards, including adherence to the POPI Act
- Troubleshoot and resolve the following problems: database integrity, performance, blocking and deadlocking, replication, log shipping, connectivity and security problems
- Communicate regularly with technical, applications and operational staff to ensure database integrity and security
- Control access permissions and privileges
- Develop, maintain, perform, and test database backup and recovery strategies and procedures
- Ensure that storage, archiving, back-up and recovery procedures are functioning correctly
- Monitor database capacity
- Provide proactive performance monitoring, and capacity planning for future database and server growth
- Monitor capacity and performance, troubleshooting, and proactively resolving a wide variety of problems
- Maintenance and monitoring of MSSQL, MySQL environments
- Monitor and complete all DBA related Service desk calls
Improve business efficiency
- Develop and maintain best practices database documentation
- Research, and evaluate new databases trends and technologies and provide best practices and recommendations