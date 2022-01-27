Senior SQL Database Administator

The Role: Our company is a leading omni-channel retailer, delighting our customers with an innovative range of curated products on personalized terms. Our aim is to provide multiple, convenient and easy retail shopping channels to guarantee that we meet all our customer expectations.Skills and Experience: Essential Qualification:

A relevant 3 year Information Technology Degree or Diploma

Minimum of 10 years experience in a similar role

Key Accountabilities: Responsibility:

Monitor performance and manage parameters to provide fast query response to front-end users

Continuously consider both back-end organization of data and front-end accessibility for end-user

Maintain data standards, including adherence to the POPI Act

Troubleshoot and resolve the following problems: database integrity, performance, blocking and deadlocking, replication, log shipping, connectivity and security problems

Communicate regularly with technical, applications and operational staff to ensure database integrity and security

Control access permissions and privileges

Develop, maintain, perform, and test database backup and recovery strategies and procedures

Ensure that storage, archiving, back-up and recovery procedures are functioning correctly

Monitor database capacity

Provide proactive performance monitoring, and capacity planning for future database and server growth

Monitor capacity and performance, troubleshooting, and proactively resolving a wide variety of problems

Maintenance and monitoring of MSSQL, MySQL environments

Monitor and complete all DBA related Service desk calls

Improve business efficiency

Develop and maintain best practices database documentation

Research, and evaluate new databases trends and technologies and provide best practices and recommendations

Learn more/Apply for this position