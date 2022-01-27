Senior SQL Developer

Job Description:

We are looking for a SQL developer who will be responsible for designing and developing our existing insurance administration platform.

We require strong analytical and database design skills.

You will also work with other developers optimizing in-application SQL statements as necessary and establishing best practices.

You will help solve all database usage issues and come up with ideas and advice that can help avoid such problems in the future.

You will be able to take on new challenges, both in programming and other fields of IT where you could develop yourself and grow significantly.

The company is very flexible, allowing you to enjoy a pleasant work/life balance.

The company has a friendly and innovative corporate culture, the company’s employees work in a pleasant and family-like environment, where mutual support and team spirit are essential.

Responsibilities:

Support existing and develop new functionality and components

Help write and optimize in-application SQL statements

Design and Development scalable application solutions

Interpret business requirements

Ensure performance, security, and availability of databases

Prepare documentation and specifications

Handle common database procedures such as upgrade, backup, recovery, migration, etc.

Capable of troubleshooting common database issues

Do root cause analysis on bugs to find and fix the cause of a problem in an integrated system.

Profile server resource usage and optimize and tweak as necessary

Collaborate with other team members and stakeholders

Write optimized queries, views and triggers for integration with other applications

Maintain high standards of data quality and integrity

Understand issues related to network performance and security

Assist with testing efforts

Skills and Requirements:

Strong proficiency with SQL and its variation among popular databases

Experience with some of the modern relational databases (SQL Server would be an advantage)

Knowledge of design patterns

Skills to back up and support the DBA would serve as an advantage

Skilled at optimising large, complicated SQL statements

A thorough understanding of SDLC processes, tools, and techniques.

Proficient understanding of code versioning tools

Ability to work in a team environment.

Health Care / Insurance industry experience is a huge bonus.

Exposure to data analytics and machine learning will be advantageous

5+ years relevant experience as a senior back-end developer in MS SQL application development.

Personal Profile:

Self-starter, self-motivated and a team player

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

Strong attention to detail

Able to work under pressure and meet deadlines

Able to coordinate pieces of work across multiple components of the application platform.

Finisher

Desired Skills:

SQL

