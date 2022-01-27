Senior Technical Specialist

The ideal candidate for this role will be responsible for providing technical and user support to all Datacenter infrastructure in a hybrid environments.

This includes, but is not limited to the design, installation, maintenance and support of all datacenter systems.

Furthermore, to provide senior input and guidance to server team functions.

Act as a mentor to team members and ensure a stable, reliable infrastructure platform is upheld according to SLA.

Skills and Experience: Qualifications Accreditations:

&

A relevant tertiary qualification

ITIL certification and /or experience

Microsoft AD, System Center, HyperV, RDS, Microsoft Clusters, SAN, Veeam, VMWare, Linux, Hybrid Compute, Cloud, Azure, O365, InTune, AWS & EKS

Other requirements

Proficient in PowerShell scripting (Microsoft Integration)

Proficient in System Center Orchestrator

Solid understanding of Azure to allow administration and management

Solid understanding of Office 365 to allow administration and management

Good understanding of Vmware ESXi and vSphere to allow administration and management

Key Accountabilities: Key Performance Areas:Windows Server Operating System Administration

Build, develop and maintain Windows Server operating systems according to company standards and best practices

Microsoft RDS / VDI

Be the system owner for the RDS/VDI solution by pro-actively identifying potential issues and applying remedial steps to prevent them.

Manage and maintain underlying Microsoft Hyper-V Clusters

Microsoft System Center Configuration Manager

Be the system owner for SCCM and ensure the solution is in line with the expected compliancy ratings.

Management of SCEP in end-user environment

Management and development of standard and custom reports (SQL Report Builder)

Microsoft Software patch- and compliancy management

Microsoft System Center Operations Manager

Collaborate with team to deliver effective monitoring methods

Development of low resource intensive monitors/rules

Management of platform

Standard Operating Procedures

Maintain and create documentation on existing or new processes on file repository in related areas

Veeam Backup & Replication

Manage and maintain Veeam* software to ensure backup success rate is maintained

