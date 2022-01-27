Support Technician

Jan 27, 2022

Overview:
Opportunity for someone to get to know a new industry, working close to management and dealing with clients in this electronics environment

Our client is looking for someone with:

  • Some technical skills (Electronis, electricity, airconditioning etc..)
  • Own car and drivers licence
  • the right attitude,
  • hard-working,
  • responsible, dependable, and
  • excited to learn and advance
  • Matric
  • Electronics/Electricity Certification

The sucessfull candidate will be trained on their products and solutions (Kamstrup Smart Water and Electricity Meters)

Duties;

  • You will be meeting customers in person and also deal with them telephonically, so you need to present yourself professionally.

  • You will have to be on the road often during working hours, and occasionally away for a few days or sometimes weeks.

  • You will also be a back-up for the collections/dispatch role but that will be a secondary [URL Removed] must be willing to fill in a variety of roles as they are a small company

Period:
It will start on 3-month probation but they would like for it to become a permanent position that can last for very long.

Working hours: 7AM-4PM

Desired Skills:

  • Microsoft Office
  • electrical networks
  • wireless networks
  • Plumbing
  • air-conditions
  • air-conditioning
  • Electronics
  • Electrician

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

About The Employer:

Stable electronics company, who has been providing Building Management System solutions for more than 35 years

