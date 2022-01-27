Test Analyst at Reverside

Intermediate Test Analyst Role in JHB

We are looking forIntermediate Test AnalystProfessionals with 4+ yearsof solid development experience in Test Execution and Test Analysisand has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.

About The Employer:

Job Brief:The main purpose of this position is the end-to-end testing of EDRMS Solution project. The testing will cover both the backend, front-end, Integration, and manual testing as well as any associated reports aspects of the solution. This testing includes Functional testing as well as coordinating and reporting on Quality Assurance (QA) and User Acceptance Testing (UAT) execution and sign-off.Key deliverables:Functional, Regression, and User Acceptance Testing:

Test Approach;

Test Plans;

Test Cases;

Test Execution Results;

Defects Management Reports;

Test Deliverable Sign-off Certificates;

Test Closure Reports;

Knowledge Transfer Document per Project; and

Test Completion Sign Off

Experience:

3 to 8 years experience in Test Execution and Test Analysis.

3 to 6 years experience in conducting functional testing as well as coordinating and reporting on User Acceptance testing preparation, execution, and sign-off.

Extensive knowledge of HP ALM.

Experience in Integration Testing.

Understanding of testing concepts i.e. testing methodologies and techniques.

The following will be an added advantage:

Knowledge of BPT (Business Process Testing) Framework.

Qualifications/ Certification:

Degree / Diploma in a relevant field.

ISTQB TA or equivalent.

