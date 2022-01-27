Test Automation Engineer at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:SERVE as an ambassador to integrate an Agile environment, drive quality and take charge of all testing activities as the next Test Automation Engineer sought by a fast-paced FinTech company. You will also be responsible for Exploratory/Usability/Performance/Acceptance/Integration/Security Testing depending on the needs, and automating tests and processes whenever possible in order to frequently deliver value to the organisation. The ideal candidate will require a solid Engineering background with 4+ years work experience in a similar role, strong knowledge of testing concepts & practices, understand the scope and limitation of various test types and proficiency with Jenkins, Selenium & Page [URL Removed] Engineering background.

4+ Years of experience in a similar role.

Excellent knowledge on testing concepts and practices.

Understanding of scope and limitations of different test types.

Experience with testing tools like Jenkins, Selenium, Page Objects.

Fluent in English, written and spoken.

Nice -to-haves

Successfully applied some Agile/XP/Scrum practices and are enthusiastic about Agile techniques (TDD, Continuous Integration, Continuous Delivery).

Knowledge about Load, Performance, Usability and Security Testing.

Experience in user story creation.

Test data creation and management.

Knowledge of Gherkin language or similar and BDD.

Docker.

Understanding of how physical architecture effects QA.

