Education & Experience:
– National Diploma or undergraduate Degree or equivalent thereof
– GRP or equivalent certifications advantageous
– 1 – 3 years of relevant experience in a professional environment (Analytics, Reward, Compensation and Benefits advantageous)
– Proven track record of data analysis using Excel
– Demonstrated knowledge of project management
Role Summary:
– Follow specific project plans to execute the following salary survey related activities:
o Communicates with clients to follow up on attendance to survey launch presentations
o Tracks client response and upload into online database.
o Communicates with clients to follow up on incomplete data submissions
o May prepare simple analytical analysis to draw initial survey conclusion to include in the reports.
o Limited client engagement post survey publication.
– Collaboration with client service team to keep client lists updated and accurate.
– Support more senior associates with key client account management
– Administrative support to more senior employees in the delivery of other company products under the supervision of associates and senior associates
– Participate in internal company projects
– Stay abreast of new developments in area of responsibility through self-development, formal courses and seminars ensure the application thereof to the team.
Desired Skills:
- Data Analysis
- Excel Advanced
- COMPENSATION AND BENEFITS
- GRP
- Analytical Skills
- Data manipulation
- Risk Analytics
- Trend Analysis
- Macros
- Volatility
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree