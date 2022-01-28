Analyst

Education & Experience:

– National Diploma or undergraduate Degree or equivalent thereof

– GRP or equivalent certifications advantageous

– 1 – 3 years of relevant experience in a professional environment (Analytics, Reward, Compensation and Benefits advantageous)

– Proven track record of data analysis using Excel

– Demonstrated knowledge of project management

Role Summary:

– Follow specific project plans to execute the following salary survey related activities:

o Communicates with clients to follow up on attendance to survey launch presentations

o Tracks client response and upload into online database.

o Communicates with clients to follow up on incomplete data submissions

o May prepare simple analytical analysis to draw initial survey conclusion to include in the reports.

o Limited client engagement post survey publication.

– Collaboration with client service team to keep client lists updated and accurate.

– Support more senior associates with key client account management

– Administrative support to more senior employees in the delivery of other company products under the supervision of associates and senior associates

– Participate in internal company projects

– Stay abreast of new developments in area of responsibility through self-development, formal courses and seminars ensure the application thereof to the team.

Desired Skills:

Data Analysis

Excel Advanced

COMPENSATION AND BENEFITS

GRP

Analytical Skills

Data manipulation

Risk Analytics

Trend Analysis

Macros

Volatility

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

