Business Analyst at QES

Jan 28, 2022

My client based in Cape Town (South) is looking for an Intermediate/ Senior Business Analyst to join them on an independent contract basis

Duties

  • Understand and document business requirements and business processes
  • Provide input and document proposed services and solutions to meet the business requirements
  • Understand and document data requirements for the project (e.g. Where data or documents will be managed and stored)
  • Define project scope, create/maintain project tasks and deliverables (project plan) in collaboration with the project team and business stakeholders
  • Define/document user training materials and project roll-out plan
  • Co-ordinate users during UAT and offer User Support during and after implementation of software solutions/services for the project
  • Assist with software solution testing/UAT on the project when required

Skills

  • Diploma/Degree or relevant business-related tertiary qualification or a recognised BA certification
  • 5 years relevant experience as a business analyst Strong business process analysis experience
  • Computer literacy (MS Office, MS Visio)
  • System Documentation experience
  • Data knowledge and experience

Project
Archiving- Archiving of Finance data for ease of retrieval. Implementing process of managing finance data through lifecycle

Desired Skills:

  • Business analysis
  • Process Modelling
  • Business Process Analysis

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

