Business Analyst at QES

Jan 28, 2022

My client based in Cape Town (North) is currently looking for a Finance Business Analyst
To join them on an independent contract basis

Role:
Finance Business Analysist to support IFRS 17 Programme

Scope of work:

  • Assist with IFRS 17 full balance sheet, income statement (both IFRS and Shareholder fund), and notes testing. Tasks include:
  • Review and testing of integration between the following source systems and fund accounting engine:
  • S/4HANA General Ledger
  • SAP IA
  • Overlay Model
  • Review and testing of automation programmed in the FAE to generate IFRS 17 results
  • Testing the HFM integration between FAE and HFM to ensure that accounts are populated correctly.
  • Review and testing of consolidated IFRS 17 results within HFM
  • Assist with the build of extracts to populate HFM input packs. Linking the extracts to the HFM Input pack
  • Assist with providing end-user training and support
  • Assist with the rebuild of key workbooks and reports
  • Assist with the documentation of the IFRS 17 end-to-end process

Experience:

  • Bachelor of Commerce qualification or equivalent
  • Understanding of accounting systems
  • 3 plus years’ experience in finance system design and/or testing.
  • Sound Financial Services Industry and preferably Insurance Industry knowledge
  • The following experience would be an advantage, however not required
  • HFM experience
  • Finance project experience
  • SAP S/4Hana experience
  • Understanding of IFRS 17

Desired Skills:

  • IFRS
  • S/4HANA
  • SAP
  • FAE
  • Accounting

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

