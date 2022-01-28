My client in the ISP industry is looking for a Business Intelligence Manager to join their team in Parow.
Main Purpose of the Job:
- Manage the daily operation of the BI team
- Handle the full lifecycle of a BI project
- Ensure that the BI infrastructure is maintained
- Maintain a knowledge base of the various data sources and how this data is transformed into information that is utilised by the business to make decisions
- Make sure that the budget for contractors is not exceeded
- Engage with management to create a strategy on how to improve BI in the long term
Duties will include, but are not limited to, the following:
- Stakeholder engagement and business analysis
- Project planning, specification, and execution
- Management of BI staff which includes permanent employees as well as contractors
- Administration of the BI contracts. Prevent the monthly budget from being exceeded, schedule training and updates of BI infrastructure
- Maintain a knowledge base of data sources, the transformation of data into information and how this information is used
- Keep abreast of the current best practices, software and technologies used for Business Intelligence
- Mentoring BI staff
REQUIREMENTS:
- A tertiary degree in Data Science, Computer Science, Information Systems, Statistics or other affiliated numerical sciences
- At least 2 years’ experience in managing a BI Team
- At least 6 years’ knowledge and experience of working with business in an information providing context – supporting business issues and problems with intelligence, presenting data in a meaningful and user-friendly way, interpreting results of reports to a business audience
- At least 6 years’ experience in transforming data into intelligence – manipulating data, creating transformations, analysing data, creating reports or dashboards
- At least 6 years’ knowledge and experience of data systems, data structures and data models
- Extensive experience in troubleshooting data issues, and dealing with data quality issues
- Extensive experience in creating reports using BI software, especially Cognos Report Studio, but SSRS, Business Objects etc. will also suffice
- Knowledge and experience with SQL
- Knowledge and experience of creating Cognos cubes and Cognos data models (frameworks) will be advantageous
- Advanced Excel skills
- Experience in working with big data volumes will be advantageous
- Experience in the ISP or telecommunications industry will be advantageous.
Skills:
- Ability to work with figures, understand the logic in numbers and a reasoning ability to use numerical data in support of business decision-making
- Ability to troubleshoot data and numerical issues
- Ability to grasp the essence of a business problem, and being able to present data in a format that supports decision-making to solve business problems
- Analytical and logical thinker
- Strong problem-solving skills
- Strong communication skills and ability to work with varying skill sets and different parts of the business
- Thorough, accurate and strong attention to detail
- Versatile mind set, with a strong curiosity and probing instinct
- Good communication skills with end-users in a servicing and problem-solving capacity
- Methodical and organised
- Tenacity
- Self-motivated
- Ability to work within a team as well as independently
Desired Skills:
- Business Intelligence
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree