Business Intelligence Manager

My client in the ISP industry is looking for a Business Intelligence Manager to join their team in Parow.

Main Purpose of the Job:

Manage the daily operation of the BI team

Handle the full lifecycle of a BI project

Ensure that the BI infrastructure is maintained

Maintain a knowledge base of the various data sources and how this data is transformed into information that is utilised by the business to make decisions

Make sure that the budget for contractors is not exceeded

Engage with management to create a strategy on how to improve BI in the long term

Duties will include, but are not limited to, the following:

Stakeholder engagement and business analysis

Project planning, specification, and execution

Management of BI staff which includes permanent employees as well as contractors

Administration of the BI contracts. Prevent the monthly budget from being exceeded, schedule training and updates of BI infrastructure

Maintain a knowledge base of data sources, the transformation of data into information and how this information is used

Keep abreast of the current best practices, software and technologies used for Business Intelligence

Mentoring BI staff

REQUIREMENTS:

A tertiary degree in Data Science, Computer Science, Information Systems, Statistics or other affiliated numerical sciences

At least 2 years’ experience in managing a BI Team

At least 6 years’ knowledge and experience of working with business in an information providing context – supporting business issues and problems with intelligence, presenting data in a meaningful and user-friendly way, interpreting results of reports to a business audience

At least 6 years’ experience in transforming data into intelligence – manipulating data, creating transformations, analysing data, creating reports or dashboards

At least 6 years’ knowledge and experience of data systems, data structures and data models

Extensive experience in troubleshooting data issues, and dealing with data quality issues

Extensive experience in creating reports using BI software, especially Cognos Report Studio, but SSRS, Business Objects etc. will also suffice

Knowledge and experience with SQL

Knowledge and experience of creating Cognos cubes and Cognos data models (frameworks) will be advantageous

Advanced Excel skills

Experience in working with big data volumes will be advantageous

Experience in the ISP or telecommunications industry will be advantageous.

Skills:

Ability to work with figures, understand the logic in numbers and a reasoning ability to use numerical data in support of business decision-making

Ability to troubleshoot data and numerical issues

Ability to grasp the essence of a business problem, and being able to present data in a format that supports decision-making to solve business problems

Analytical and logical thinker

Strong problem-solving skills

Strong communication skills and ability to work with varying skill sets and different parts of the business

Thorough, accurate and strong attention to detail

Versatile mind set, with a strong curiosity and probing instinct

Good communication skills with end-users in a servicing and problem-solving capacity

Methodical and organised

Tenacity

Self-motivated

Ability to work within a team as well as independently

Desired Skills:

Business Intelligence

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

