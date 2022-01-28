Business Intelligence Manager

My client in the ISP industry is looking for a Business Intelligence Manager to join their team in Parow.

Main Purpose of the Job:

  • Manage the daily operation of the BI team
  • Handle the full lifecycle of a BI project
  • Ensure that the BI infrastructure is maintained
  • Maintain a knowledge base of the various data sources and how this data is transformed into information that is utilised by the business to make decisions
  • Make sure that the budget for contractors is not exceeded
  • Engage with management to create a strategy on how to improve BI in the long term

Duties will include, but are not limited to, the following:

  • Stakeholder engagement and business analysis
  • Project planning, specification, and execution
  • Management of BI staff which includes permanent employees as well as contractors
  • Administration of the BI contracts. Prevent the monthly budget from being exceeded, schedule training and updates of BI infrastructure
  • Maintain a knowledge base of data sources, the transformation of data into information and how this information is used
  • Keep abreast of the current best practices, software and technologies used for Business Intelligence
  • Mentoring BI staff

REQUIREMENTS:

  • A tertiary degree in Data Science, Computer Science, Information Systems, Statistics or other affiliated numerical sciences
  • At least 2 years’ experience in managing a BI Team
  • At least 6 years’ knowledge and experience of working with business in an information providing context – supporting business issues and problems with intelligence, presenting data in a meaningful and user-friendly way, interpreting results of reports to a business audience
  • At least 6 years’ experience in transforming data into intelligence – manipulating data, creating transformations, analysing data, creating reports or dashboards
  • At least 6 years’ knowledge and experience of data systems, data structures and data models
  • Extensive experience in troubleshooting data issues, and dealing with data quality issues
  • Extensive experience in creating reports using BI software, especially Cognos Report Studio, but SSRS, Business Objects etc. will also suffice
  • Knowledge and experience with SQL
  • Knowledge and experience of creating Cognos cubes and Cognos data models (frameworks) will be advantageous
  • Advanced Excel skills
  • Experience in working with big data volumes will be advantageous
  • Experience in the ISP or telecommunications industry will be advantageous.

Skills:

  • Ability to work with figures, understand the logic in numbers and a reasoning ability to use numerical data in support of business decision-making
  • Ability to troubleshoot data and numerical issues
  • Ability to grasp the essence of a business problem, and being able to present data in a format that supports decision-making to solve business problems
  • Analytical and logical thinker
  • Strong problem-solving skills
  • Strong communication skills and ability to work with varying skill sets and different parts of the business
  • Thorough, accurate and strong attention to detail
  • Versatile mind set, with a strong curiosity and probing instinct
  • Good communication skills with end-users in a servicing and problem-solving capacity
  • Methodical and organised
  • Tenacity
  • Self-motivated
  • Ability to work within a team as well as independently

Desired Skills:

  • Business Intelligence

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

