C# Developer

Senior Software Developer – Contract position – 12 months and renewable
Development languages:
- C#
- SQL
- ASP. Net
- .Net Framework
- API Development
- MVC
Software Developer with 5 years plus experience.
Financial applications and industry experience would be beneficial.
Desired Skills:
- C#.Net Development
- Development C#
- C#
- ASP.NET
- .NET
- ASP.NET Web API
- MVVM
- WCF Services
- MVC
- SQL
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Financial software consulting house.