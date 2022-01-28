Cross-Skilled Developer (Polyglot)

Our client is mainly based in Johannesburg, but they also have offices in the Cape Town area. Their Johannesburg branch is looking for an energetic cross-skilled developer to join their development team. They serve about 650 clients within SA and they are growing their client base rapidly. They provide clients with a web-based application that interfaces with their clients websites. Their systems are implemented across various technologies, frontend to backend, mobile to web and everything in between. Not only do they provide innovative solutions to their clients, but they have a strong drive to make a difference in the community as well. Our client values relationships with their clients, employees as well as the community.

Minimum 3 years development experience

B.SC Computer Studies / B.ENG Computer would be advantageous

Solid knowledge and understanding of IT hardware and software

Advance Excel and Word processing programme skills.

Experience with PHP; Vue; Node.js; AWS Server less Lambda and other AWS tools, Ionic and Angular

DataBase skills

Any iOS, Android and Java is beneficial

Ability to handle pressure and deliver on tight deadlines.

