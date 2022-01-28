Data Architect at Reverside

Senior Data Architect Role in JohannesburgWe are looking forSenior Data ArchitectProfessionals with 5 – 15 years of solid development experience in Database Engineeringand has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.

About The Employer:

Job Brief:The role entails architecting the data platform layer, data cleansing layer, reporting, and analytical layers within a cloud environment. Work closely with Data Scientists to understand model features and link back to the transactional environment to understand data quality, data relationships, and data availability. Document and define frameworks with the Data Engineer to build the data platform. Together these teams will enable data-driven actionable insights.Responsibilities:

Provide Data Architecture (DA) support for the Data Engineering team

Define DA for the Data Science teams and participate in the review and walk-through sessions for model fit and model producionization

Assist with the definition of custom meta data models for ELT/ETL

Direct data automation capabilities with the Data Engineer and Data Scientist

Profile new data sources in a variety of formats including Json, XML, etc

Define data quality rules with Data Scientists to clean data

Define data mapping and transformation rules between source and data warehouse

Work closely with the Data Engineer to facilitate Data Governance including access and security control

Expert documentation of DA for new data sources, metadata, and productionized information flow

Technical skills core:

Programming in R, Python

Expert database knowledge in SQL and experience with MS Azure

Modern Azure data warehouse design skills

Exceptional data modelling skills ie physical, dimensional, and relational 3N forms

Experience working on large and complex datasets

DevOps/DataOps and CI/CD experience

Strong communicator verbally and in writing

Professional Qualifications & Experience

Honours or Masters degree in BSc Computer Science

Honours or Masters degree in Engineering or Software Engineering with solid experience in data mining and machine learning

Other qualifications will also be considered if accompanied by the relevant experience

5 to 15 years of experience is preferred

Learn more/Apply for this position