Data Architect at Reverside

Senior Data Architect Role in JohannesburgWe are looking forSenior Data ArchitectProfessionals with 5 – 15 years of solid development experience in Database Engineeringand has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.
About The Employer:
Job Brief:The role entails architecting the data platform layer, data cleansing layer, reporting, and analytical layers within a cloud environment. Work closely with Data Scientists to understand model features and link back to the transactional environment to understand data quality, data relationships, and data availability. Document and define frameworks with the Data Engineer to build the data platform. Together these teams will enable data-driven actionable insights.Responsibilities:
- Provide Data Architecture (DA) support for the Data Engineering team
- Define DA for the Data Science teams and participate in the review and walk-through sessions for model fit and model producionization
- Assist with the definition of custom meta data models for ELT/ETL
- Direct data automation capabilities with the Data Engineer and Data Scientist
- Profile new data sources in a variety of formats including Json, XML, etc
- Define data quality rules with Data Scientists to clean data
- Define data mapping and transformation rules between source and data warehouse
- Work closely with the Data Engineer to facilitate Data Governance including access and security control
- Expert documentation of DA for new data sources, metadata, and productionized information flow
Technical skills core:
- Programming in R, Python
- Expert database knowledge in SQL and experience with MS Azure
- Modern Azure data warehouse design skills
- Exceptional data modelling skills ie physical, dimensional, and relational 3N forms
- Experience working on large and complex datasets
- DevOps/DataOps and CI/CD experience
- Strong communicator verbally and in writing
Professional Qualifications & Experience
- Honours or Masters degree in BSc Computer Science
- Honours or Masters degree in Engineering or Software Engineering with solid experience in data mining and machine learning
- Other qualifications will also be considered if accompanied by the relevant experience
- 5 to 15 years of experience is preferred