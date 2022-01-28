DATA ENGINEER at Reverside

DATA ENGINEER Role in JHB

We are looking forDATA ENGINEERProfessionals with 5+ years solid development experience in DATA ENGINEERING and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.

About The Employer:

Role tasks:Applies advanced knowledge of area:

Managing projects / processes

Ability to develop within a specific sought-afterprogramming language

Strong working knowledge with softwaredevelopment tools, techniques and approachesused to build application solutions

Working knowledge with software developmenttools, techniques and approaches used to buildapplication solutions

Cloud computing technologies, Business driversand emerging computing trendsGeneric Technical / Functional skillsUnderstanding of integration between differenttechnologies Assisting with the business case Coordination between development and supportenvironments Planning and monitoring Eliciting requirements Requirements organisation Translating and simplifying requirements Requirements management and communication Requirements analysis Document requirements in appropriate formatdepending on methodology followed Assist with identification and management of risksSpecific Technical / Functional skills Expertise in ETL optimization, designing, coding,and tuning big data processes using Apache Spark. Experience with building data pipelines andapplications to stream and process datasets at lowlatencies. Show efficiency in handling data – tracking datalineage, ensuring data quality, and improvingdiscoverability of data. Sound knowledge of distributed systems and dataarchitecture (lambda)- design and implement batchand stream data processing pipelines, knows how tooptimize thedistribution, partitioning of high-level datastructures. Experience designing and supporting large-scaledistributed systems in a production environmentBeneficial: Certification: AWS Certified Developer Associate /Solutions Architect Bitbucket / Git Jira / Confluence Familiar with data streaming services such asApache Kafka, Amazon Kinesis, or similar tools CI / CD Tool (Nexus / Jenkins).Soft skills: Ability and willingness to coach and give training tofellow colleagues and users when required

Learn more/Apply for this position